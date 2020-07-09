6547 W 98th Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym internet access

Gorgeous 2 story home that will WOW you as you enter! Formal living room, dining room, office and large family room. Beautiful eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded stainless steel appliances, custom white cabinets and hardwood floors throughout main level. Upstairs features a large master bedroom with master bath and a second master. 2 more bedrooms and an additional bath, loft/sitting area that opens to a second family room. Basement fully finished with large rec room and a bar, bathroom and 2 additional bonus rooms. Silhouette shades through out the home, plenty of storage, large deck, fenced yard and nicely landscaped. Great location Close to I36, shops, restaurants at Walnut Creek and Westminster Promenade Center. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com