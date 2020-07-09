All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 6547 W 98th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
6547 W 98th Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 5:06 PM

6547 W 98th Drive

6547 West 98th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6547 West 98th Drive, Westminster, CO 80021
Westcliff and Cambridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
internet access
Gorgeous 2 story home that will WOW you as you enter! Formal living room, dining room, office and large family room. Beautiful eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded stainless steel appliances, custom white cabinets and hardwood floors throughout main level. Upstairs features a large master bedroom with master bath and a second master. 2 more bedrooms and an additional bath, loft/sitting area that opens to a second family room. Basement fully finished with large rec room and a bar, bathroom and 2 additional bonus rooms. Silhouette shades through out the home, plenty of storage, large deck, fenced yard and nicely landscaped. Great location Close to I36, shops, restaurants at Walnut Creek and Westminster Promenade Center. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6547 W 98th Drive have any available units?
6547 W 98th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 6547 W 98th Drive have?
Some of 6547 W 98th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6547 W 98th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6547 W 98th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6547 W 98th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6547 W 98th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 6547 W 98th Drive offer parking?
No, 6547 W 98th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6547 W 98th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6547 W 98th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6547 W 98th Drive have a pool?
No, 6547 W 98th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6547 W 98th Drive have accessible units?
No, 6547 W 98th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6547 W 98th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6547 W 98th Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct
Westminster, CO 80021
Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue
Westminster, CO 80020
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr
Westminster, CO 80234
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave
Westminster, CO 80030
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd
Westminster, CO 80003
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St
Westminster, CO 80031

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College