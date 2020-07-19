All apartments in Westminster
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5432 West 97th Place

5432 West 97th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5432 West 97th Place, Westminster, CO 80020
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Hyland Village will welcome you with 2,600 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, granite countertops, a water purification system, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include an office/study, media room, rec room, air conditioning, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is a 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Spend quality time at the community pool or in the clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Waverly Park, Westminster Park, and Front Range CC Library. Also nearby are The Greg Mastriana Golf Courses at Hyland Hills, Westminster City Park, a rec center, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 36.

Nearby schools include Adams Elementary School, Mandalay Middle School, and Standley Lake High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes sewer.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5432 West 97th Place have any available units?
5432 West 97th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 5432 West 97th Place have?
Some of 5432 West 97th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5432 West 97th Place currently offering any rent specials?
5432 West 97th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5432 West 97th Place pet-friendly?
No, 5432 West 97th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 5432 West 97th Place offer parking?
Yes, 5432 West 97th Place offers parking.
Does 5432 West 97th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5432 West 97th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5432 West 97th Place have a pool?
Yes, 5432 West 97th Place has a pool.
Does 5432 West 97th Place have accessible units?
No, 5432 West 97th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5432 West 97th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5432 West 97th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
