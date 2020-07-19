5432 West 97th Place

Amenities

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Hyland Village will welcome you with 2,600 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, granite countertops, a water purification system, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include an office/study, media room, rec room, air conditioning, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is a 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Spend quality time at the community pool or in the clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Waverly Park, Westminster Park, and Front Range CC Library. Also nearby are The Greg Mastriana Golf Courses at Hyland Hills, Westminster City Park, a rec center, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 36.



Nearby schools include Adams Elementary School, Mandalay Middle School, and Standley Lake High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes sewer.



