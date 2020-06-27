All apartments in Westminster
Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:43 PM

5335 West 97th Avenue - 1

5335 West 97th Court · No Longer Available
Location

5335 West 97th Court, Westminster, CO 80020
Central Westminster

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
LESS THAN 1-YEAR-OLD TOWNHOME 2 bedroom & main floor office, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, attached 2 car garage. Amazing floor plan with huge private deck, beautiful open kitchen, gas fireplace, brand new appliances! Private master bedroom/bath, generous sized bedrooms, and upstairs laundry. Rent includes access to private pool/clubhouse, dog park, and several nearby community parks.

Owner pays for water/trash, tenant pays gas/electric. Pet Fee is $100 per month
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5335 West 97th Avenue - 1 have any available units?
5335 West 97th Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 5335 West 97th Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 5335 West 97th Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5335 West 97th Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5335 West 97th Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5335 West 97th Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5335 West 97th Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5335 West 97th Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5335 West 97th Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 5335 West 97th Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5335 West 97th Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5335 West 97th Avenue - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 5335 West 97th Avenue - 1 has a pool.
Does 5335 West 97th Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5335 West 97th Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5335 West 97th Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5335 West 97th Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
