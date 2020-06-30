4675 W 102nd Pl

Amenities
Beautiful home in sought after Hyland Greens! - Property Id: 192010
Immaculate home, recently remodeled. This is a 3018 sq ft family and pet friendly home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths.
New kitchen including cabinets and appliances
Brand new master en suite with frameless glass shower
New wood floors through out main floor
2nd bath with low maintenance onyx shower and new tub
Covered front porch
X- large redwood deck
10,000 sq ft lot
Wood burning fireplace
Location is everything! 5 minutes from Westminster promenade with tons of shopping, dining and more! RTD station and highway 36 less than a 5 minute drive. Westminster recreation center is steps from the door. This is a tree lined hidden gem tucked in the middle of the city.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/192010
