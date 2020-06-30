All apartments in Westminster
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

4675 W 102nd Pl

4675 West 102nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

4675 West 102nd Place, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home in sought after Hyland Greens! - Property Id: 192010

Immaculate home, recently remodeled. This is a 3018 sq ft family and pet friendly home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths.
New kitchen including cabinets and appliances
Brand new master en suite with frameless glass shower
New wood floors through out main floor
2nd bath with low maintenance onyx shower and new tub
Covered front porch
X- large redwood deck
10,000 sq ft lot
Wood burning fireplace
Location is everything! 5 minutes from Westminster promenade with tons of shopping, dining and more! RTD station and highway 36 less than a 5 minute drive. Westminster recreation center is steps from the door. This is a tree lined hidden gem tucked in the middle of the city.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/192010
Property Id 192010

(RLNE5555359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4675 W 102nd Pl have any available units?
4675 W 102nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 4675 W 102nd Pl have?
Some of 4675 W 102nd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4675 W 102nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4675 W 102nd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4675 W 102nd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4675 W 102nd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4675 W 102nd Pl offer parking?
No, 4675 W 102nd Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4675 W 102nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4675 W 102nd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4675 W 102nd Pl have a pool?
No, 4675 W 102nd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4675 W 102nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 4675 W 102nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4675 W 102nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4675 W 102nd Pl has units with dishwashers.

