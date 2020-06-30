4675 W 102nd Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home in sought after Hyland Greens! - Property Id: 192010



Immaculate home, recently remodeled. This is a 3018 sq ft family and pet friendly home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths.

New kitchen including cabinets and appliances

Brand new master en suite with frameless glass shower

New wood floors through out main floor

2nd bath with low maintenance onyx shower and new tub

Covered front porch

X- large redwood deck

10,000 sq ft lot

Wood burning fireplace

Location is everything! 5 minutes from Westminster promenade with tons of shopping, dining and more! RTD station and highway 36 less than a 5 minute drive. Westminster recreation center is steps from the door. This is a tree lined hidden gem tucked in the middle of the city.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/192010

