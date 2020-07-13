All apartments in Westminster
3820 W 76th Ave

3820 West 76th Avenue · (970) 222-3415
Location

3820 West 76th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
76th Ave Westminster - Full House - Property Id: 314287

**Please Read** 6 month to 1 year lease available with possibility to extend. No sec 8 at this time. Airy remodeled home. Move in ready 4BR 2BA. Quiet, comfy, family neighborhood nestled in the heart of Westminster's Historic Art District. This property is located 20 min from just about everything (downtown Denver, Boulder, Golden, and the mountains)! Easy access to highways and public transit. The Public Bus picks up 2 min from the house as well as a light rail train 5 min drive from house that will take you into downtown Denver in 10 min. Brand new AC and furnace. Utilities not included in price.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3820-w-76th-ave-westminster-co/314287
Property Id 314287

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5949055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 W 76th Ave have any available units?
3820 W 76th Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 3820 W 76th Ave have?
Some of 3820 W 76th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 W 76th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3820 W 76th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 W 76th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3820 W 76th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 3820 W 76th Ave offer parking?
No, 3820 W 76th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3820 W 76th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3820 W 76th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 W 76th Ave have a pool?
No, 3820 W 76th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3820 W 76th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3820 W 76th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 W 76th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3820 W 76th Ave has units with dishwashers.
