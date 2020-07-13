3820 W 76th Ave

Amenities

76th Ave Westminster - Full House - Property Id: 314287



**Please Read** 6 month to 1 year lease available with possibility to extend. No sec 8 at this time. Airy remodeled home. Move in ready 4BR 2BA. Quiet, comfy, family neighborhood nestled in the heart of Westminster's Historic Art District. This property is located 20 min from just about everything (downtown Denver, Boulder, Golden, and the mountains)! Easy access to highways and public transit. The Public Bus picks up 2 min from the house as well as a light rail train 5 min drive from house that will take you into downtown Denver in 10 min. Brand new AC and furnace. Utilities not included in price.

No Pets Allowed



