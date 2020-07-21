3479 W 114th Cir

Amenities

Completely furnished home for rent. 3BDR, 3 full bathrooms, 2 separate living rooms, fireplace, lower level has separate entrance, TV in every room incl. kitchen, 3 decks, one off the kitchen, one off master bedroom and one at the garden level. 2 car garage.

Great walking around 5 ponds. Swimming pool and clubhouse in common area.

Outside work (cutting grass, snow shoveling etc) and water is taken care of by the association. The monthly fee is been paid by the landlord.

One pet allowed.

$1995/month plus one month deposit.