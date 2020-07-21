All apartments in Westminster
Last updated August 3 2019 at 9:25 AM

3479 W 114th Cir

3479 West 114th Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3479 West 114th Circle, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in Special: at least 6 months

Completely furnished home for rent. 3BDR, 3 full bathrooms, 2 separate living rooms, fireplace, lower level has separate entrance, TV in every room incl. kitchen, 3 decks, one off the kitchen, one off master bedroom and one at the garden level. 2 car garage.
Great walking around 5 ponds. Swimming pool and clubhouse in common area.
Outside work (cutting grass, snow shoveling etc) and water is taken care of by the association. The monthly fee is been paid by the landlord.
One pet allowed.
$1995/month plus one month deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3479 W 114th Cir have any available units?
3479 W 114th Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 3479 W 114th Cir have?
Some of 3479 W 114th Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3479 W 114th Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3479 W 114th Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3479 W 114th Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3479 W 114th Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3479 W 114th Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3479 W 114th Cir offers parking.
Does 3479 W 114th Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3479 W 114th Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3479 W 114th Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3479 W 114th Cir has a pool.
Does 3479 W 114th Cir have accessible units?
No, 3479 W 114th Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3479 W 114th Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3479 W 114th Cir has units with dishwashers.
