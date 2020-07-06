3010 W 107th Pl Unit D

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this very large 2BD, 3BA in Westminsterï¿½??s Autumn Chase development. Big living room with gas fireplace and half bath. Nice kitchen with more than ample cabinet space, clean appliances, separate dining room and sliders to fenced in back yard. This unit has 2 master suites with full, private baths. 2 assigned parking spots come with unit. Clubhouse has pool and park. Available August 3, small dog possibly negotiable. For pictures and more information please go to robertsandsons.com. For showing information call Roberts and Sons, LLC @ 303-588-1739, ask for Lisa.