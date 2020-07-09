2962 Eliot Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated range oven

Clean Apartment with a Great Location and Shopping and Restaurants Nearby - $1,200 Deposit - $40 Application Fee per Adult Tenant - Newer Paint - Remodeled Bathroom - Blinds - Newer Furnace and Water Heater - Double Pane Windows - Two Designated Parking Spaces - 2 Bedrooms - 1 Bathroom - Approximately 900 Square Feet - Coin Operated Shared Laundry On-Site - Tenant Pays Gas and Electric - Owner Pays Water, Sewer and Trash - Pets Okay (dog or cat) with $35/Month Pet Rent and $300/Extra Pet Deposit - No Smoking - Secure Entry - Security Cameras - 24/7 Professional Management Company.