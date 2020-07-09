All apartments in Westminster
Last updated February 25 2020

2962 Eliot Circle

2962 Eliot Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2962 Eliot Circle, Westminster, CO 80030
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Clean Apartment with a Great Location and Shopping and Restaurants Nearby - $1,200 Deposit - $40 Application Fee per Adult Tenant - Newer Paint - Remodeled Bathroom - Blinds - Newer Furnace and Water Heater - Double Pane Windows - Two Designated Parking Spaces - 2 Bedrooms - 1 Bathroom - Approximately 900 Square Feet - Coin Operated Shared Laundry On-Site - Tenant Pays Gas and Electric - Owner Pays Water, Sewer and Trash - Pets Okay (dog or cat) with $35/Month Pet Rent and $300/Extra Pet Deposit - No Smoking - Secure Entry - Security Cameras - 24/7 Professional Management Company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2962 Eliot Circle have any available units?
2962 Eliot Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 2962 Eliot Circle have?
Some of 2962 Eliot Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2962 Eliot Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2962 Eliot Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2962 Eliot Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2962 Eliot Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2962 Eliot Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2962 Eliot Circle offers parking.
Does 2962 Eliot Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2962 Eliot Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2962 Eliot Circle have a pool?
No, 2962 Eliot Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2962 Eliot Circle have accessible units?
No, 2962 Eliot Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2962 Eliot Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2962 Eliot Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

