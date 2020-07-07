All apartments in Westminster
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

2929 W 81st Avenue

2929 West 81st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2929 West 81st Avenue, Westminster, CO 80031
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5e5853d032 ----
Adorable 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Townhome in Westminster! Freshly painted with new laminate flooring and new stainless steel appliances. Features include a wood burning fireplace in the living room, stacked wash/dryer upstairs, all major kitchen appliances, 2 closets in the master bedroom, a private patio and storage unit, and a reserved parking space, as well as additional guest parking. Complex amenities include a private swimming pool, park, and children\'s playground. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more, with easy access to Federal Blvd and HWY 36.

Trash, water, sewer, landscaping, and snow removal included.

No smoking.

Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied.

IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.

For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com

Fenced Patio
Pool And Clubhouse
Portable Ac Unit
Stove
Washer/Dryer
Wood Burning Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 W 81st Avenue have any available units?
2929 W 81st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 W 81st Avenue have?
Some of 2929 W 81st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 W 81st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2929 W 81st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 W 81st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2929 W 81st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2929 W 81st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2929 W 81st Avenue offers parking.
Does 2929 W 81st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2929 W 81st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 W 81st Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2929 W 81st Avenue has a pool.
Does 2929 W 81st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2929 W 81st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 W 81st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2929 W 81st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

