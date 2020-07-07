2929 W 81st Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5e5853d032 ----

Adorable 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Townhome in Westminster! Freshly painted with new laminate flooring and new stainless steel appliances. Features include a wood burning fireplace in the living room, stacked wash/dryer upstairs, all major kitchen appliances, 2 closets in the master bedroom, a private patio and storage unit, and a reserved parking space, as well as additional guest parking. Complex amenities include a private swimming pool, park, and children\'s playground. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more, with easy access to Federal Blvd and HWY 36.



Trash, water, sewer, landscaping, and snow removal included.



No smoking.



Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied.



IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.



For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com



Fenced Patio

Pool And Clubhouse

Portable Ac Unit

Stove

Washer/Dryer

Wood Burning Fireplace