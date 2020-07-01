2927 W 119th Avenue Unit 103

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Beautiful condo with lots of extra storage - Beautiful, first floor condo with lots of natural light. High ceilings, big windows, plantation shutters, brand new carpet and paint. Full-sized washer/dryer, and one car attached garage. This condo features large, walk-in closets and open floor plan. Cozy fireplace, and private patio which leads right out to community park, open space and pool.



Conveniently located in between Denver and Boulder, this community also has lovely clubhouse and fitness facility. Right across the street from Dry Creek open space and trail! Owner pays HOA fees, which covers water, sewer, trash, outside maintenance, community pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and park area. Tenant pays for their own gas, electric and cable.



Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to schedule a showing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5251827)