2903 W 81st Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance

Fully remodeled townhome with beautiful finishing touches!!!



This charming, bright and sunny condo has an open floor plan featuring a large entry and living room with a wood-burning fireplace that flows into a bright, refinished, eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has plenty of storage including a large pantry and new cabinets. Off the kitchen there is a fenced in patio with a gate that leads to the common area green space and the pool!



Upstairs there are three bright bedrooms and a large fully remodeled bathroom. There is plenty of closet space and easy access to the bathroom.



The finished basement has a large flex space, and big bathroom/laundry room, and the new mechanics including a 50-gallon water tank, furnace and AC!



This house has all newer paint and flooring throughout! It is right off of 81st with easy access to Federal Blvd, I25 & I36. If you are looking for a beautifully well-done townhouse in a great location this is the one!!



Other major features include:

*New major and minor appliances

*In-home washer and dryer

*Fenced yard

*Lots of storage

*Reserved parking space

*HOA maintained grounds

*Great access to Interstates

*Swimming pool



$1,800/month for rent; $2,200 security deposit. Owner pays HOA fee (includes water, sewer, and trash). Tenant pays for all other utilities (Xcel, data plan, etc.) Other charges: $50 Application and Admin fee and $24.95 monthly 24/7 maintenance response and energy efficiency fee.



Apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com or call 720.234.5680 to inquire further or schedule a showing.