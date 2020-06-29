All apartments in Westminster
Last updated November 10 2019

2903 W 81st Ave

2903 West 81st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2903 West 81st Avenue, Westminster, CO 80031
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
Fully remodeled townhome with beautiful finishing touches!!!

This charming, bright and sunny condo has an open floor plan featuring a large entry and living room with a wood-burning fireplace that flows into a bright, refinished, eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has plenty of storage including a large pantry and new cabinets. Off the kitchen there is a fenced in patio with a gate that leads to the common area green space and the pool!

Upstairs there are three bright bedrooms and a large fully remodeled bathroom. There is plenty of closet space and easy access to the bathroom.

The finished basement has a large flex space, and big bathroom/laundry room, and the new mechanics including a 50-gallon water tank, furnace and AC!

This house has all newer paint and flooring throughout! It is right off of 81st with easy access to Federal Blvd, I25 & I36. If you are looking for a beautifully well-done townhouse in a great location this is the one!!

Other major features include:
*New major and minor appliances
*In-home washer and dryer
*Fenced yard
*Lots of storage
*Reserved parking space
*HOA maintained grounds
*Great access to Interstates
*Swimming pool

$1,800/month for rent; $2,200 security deposit. Owner pays HOA fee (includes water, sewer, and trash). Tenant pays for all other utilities (Xcel, data plan, etc.) Other charges: $50 Application and Admin fee and $24.95 monthly 24/7 maintenance response and energy efficiency fee.

Apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com or call 720.234.5680 to inquire further or schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2903 W 81st Ave have any available units?
2903 W 81st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 2903 W 81st Ave have?
Some of 2903 W 81st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2903 W 81st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2903 W 81st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2903 W 81st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2903 W 81st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 2903 W 81st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2903 W 81st Ave offers parking.
Does 2903 W 81st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2903 W 81st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2903 W 81st Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2903 W 81st Ave has a pool.
Does 2903 W 81st Ave have accessible units?
No, 2903 W 81st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2903 W 81st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2903 W 81st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
