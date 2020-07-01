Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

2845 W. 119th Avenue #201 Available 11/15/19 Bright Top Floor 2-Bedroom Condo w/ Attached Garage and Open Space Views!! - Located in the Ranch Creek Villas Condominiums, this top floor 2-bedroom/2-bathroom condo offers a spacious layout with high ceilings and large windows providing tons of natural light and views of the open space.



When you walk in the front door, there is an attached 1-car garage located on the street level and carpeted stairs leading up to the main floor of the home. Once upstairs, you'll find a den area perfect for a home office or playroom. The kitchen has beautiful granite counters, all black appliances, a spacious food pantry, and access to the laundry room with washer/dryer included.



The living room offers vaulted ceilings, large windows, a gas fireplace, and access to the patio overlooking the beautiful and quiet open space which provides miles of running/biking trails. The patio can also be accessed from the master bedroom. A double-sink vanity and walk-in closet provide tons of extra storage space in the master bathroom. The second full bathroom is located on the other side of the living room, across from the second bedroom. Each room comes has a ceiling fan, and the condo also has central a/c!



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and access to the amenities at Ranch Creek Villas - clubhouse, seasonal outdoor pool, and fitness center. Tenants are responsible for gas/electric and cable/internet are optional. Pets may be considered with an additional refundable pet deposit.



Conveniently located near dining, shopping, parks and entertainment with a coffee shop located just across the street! Sprouts, Whole Foods, King Soopers and Wal-Mart are all less than a mile away!



(RLNE4373041)