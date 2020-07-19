2725 W 86th Ave, Westminster, CO 80031 Southeast Westminster
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Westminster Condo - Property Id: 99139
Cute condo on top floor with skylights. Great accessibility to US-36 and plenty of nearby shops and amenities. Fireplace to keep you warm in the living room on cold winter nights. Relaxing shady balcony for nice summer days. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99139 Property Id 99139
(RLNE4688881)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2725 W 86th Ave 14 have any available units?
2725 W 86th Ave 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.