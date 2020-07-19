All apartments in Westminster
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2725 W 86th Ave 14

2725 W 86th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2725 W 86th Ave, Westminster, CO 80031
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Westminster Condo - Property Id: 99139

Cute condo on top floor with skylights. Great accessibility to US-36 and plenty of nearby shops and amenities. Fireplace to keep you warm in the living room on cold winter nights. Relaxing shady balcony for nice summer days.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 W 86th Ave 14 have any available units?
2725 W 86th Ave 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 2725 W 86th Ave 14 have?
Some of 2725 W 86th Ave 14's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 W 86th Ave 14 currently offering any rent specials?
2725 W 86th Ave 14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 W 86th Ave 14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2725 W 86th Ave 14 is pet friendly.
Does 2725 W 86th Ave 14 offer parking?
No, 2725 W 86th Ave 14 does not offer parking.
Does 2725 W 86th Ave 14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2725 W 86th Ave 14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 W 86th Ave 14 have a pool?
No, 2725 W 86th Ave 14 does not have a pool.
Does 2725 W 86th Ave 14 have accessible units?
No, 2725 W 86th Ave 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 W 86th Ave 14 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2725 W 86th Ave 14 has units with dishwashers.
