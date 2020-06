Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Open living room with an inviting gas fireplace. Enjoy the convenience of the washer and dryer that are included.Nice size master bedroom with a walk-in closet. 1-reserved parking space and plenty of visitor parking. Just around the corner is the community pool that you can enjoy during hot summer months!

walk to great parks and trails and convenient access to both US 36 and I-25 to get you around town quickly. Rent includes water, sewer and trash.