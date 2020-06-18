2252 W 118th Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6ed8dde077 ---- Spectacular 3 bed, 4 bath home in Westminster in the Ranch Golf Community. Features include vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan, and an abundance of natural light. The main floor has been finished with a living room, dining room, family room, powder bath, and a laundry space with a washer/dryer and laundry sink! The family room is accented with a beautiful brick fireplace and a bonus sink! King-sized master suite upstairs with a jetted tub in the 5-piece master bath, two separate closets, plus a patio! 2 additional bedrooms and 1 full bathroom complete the upper level. Also includes a finished basement with a 3/4 bath and a storage room. The backyard is beautifully landscaped with a covered patio, built-in seating and a water feature The back gate opens to the path that leads to the Ranch Park! Great location near restaurants, shopping and more, with easy access to 120th and Federal Blvd. No smoking. Pets under 25 lbs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Attached 2 Car Garage Blinds Central A/C Golf Course Views Stove Volley Ball Court Washer/Dryer