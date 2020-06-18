All apartments in Westminster
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:25 PM

2252 W 118th Ave

2252 West 118th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2252 West 118th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80234
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6ed8dde077 ---- Spectacular 3 bed, 4 bath home in Westminster in the Ranch Golf Community. Features include vaulted ceilings, an open floor plan, and an abundance of natural light. The main floor has been finished with a living room, dining room, family room, powder bath, and a laundry space with a washer/dryer and laundry sink! The family room is accented with a beautiful brick fireplace and a bonus sink! King-sized master suite upstairs with a jetted tub in the 5-piece master bath, two separate closets, plus a patio! 2 additional bedrooms and 1 full bathroom complete the upper level. Also includes a finished basement with a 3/4 bath and a storage room. The backyard is beautifully landscaped with a covered patio, built-in seating and a water feature The back gate opens to the path that leads to the Ranch Park! Great location near restaurants, shopping and more, with easy access to 120th and Federal Blvd. No smoking. Pets under 25 lbs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Attached 2 Car Garage Blinds Central A/C Golf Course Views Stove Volley Ball Court Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2252 W 118th Ave have any available units?
2252 W 118th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 2252 W 118th Ave have?
Some of 2252 W 118th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2252 W 118th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2252 W 118th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2252 W 118th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2252 W 118th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2252 W 118th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2252 W 118th Ave offers parking.
Does 2252 W 118th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2252 W 118th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2252 W 118th Ave have a pool?
No, 2252 W 118th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2252 W 118th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2252 W 118th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2252 W 118th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2252 W 118th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

