12198 Melody Drive Unit 304

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool

Spacious, Top Floor 3 bed/2bath Condo in Westminster - Available Now - You will appreciate this updated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom Westminster Condo! Conveniently located near Interstate 25 and 120th Avenue, this property sits on the top floor of the building (no one above you!) and features an open floor plan with vinyl laminate flooring in the common living spaces. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace and balcony, and the kitchen comes with all major appliances and a unique breakfast bar nook. The three bedrooms are carpeted, and the master bedroom and ensuite bathroom allows for additional privacy. Washer and dryer are located within the condo unit. You receive two reserved parking spots, and additional parking for visitors is available in the community.



Tenant pays gas and electric; landlord pays HOA fees which includes trash, snow removal, and lawn maintenance. The HOA also maintains the community room, playground, and swimming pool. Pets welcome (small dogs and cats, 10 lbs and under) upon approval and applicable pet deposits and fees.



Nearby schools: Arapahoe Ridge Elementary, Silver Hills Middle, Mountain Range High.



Please contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up a showing today!



(RLNE5219338)