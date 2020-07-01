All apartments in Westminster
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM

12198 Melody Drive Unit 304

12198 Melody Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12198 Melody Drive, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Spacious, Top Floor 3 bed/2bath Condo in Westminster - Available Now - You will appreciate this updated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom Westminster Condo! Conveniently located near Interstate 25 and 120th Avenue, this property sits on the top floor of the building (no one above you!) and features an open floor plan with vinyl laminate flooring in the common living spaces. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace and balcony, and the kitchen comes with all major appliances and a unique breakfast bar nook. The three bedrooms are carpeted, and the master bedroom and ensuite bathroom allows for additional privacy. Washer and dryer are located within the condo unit. You receive two reserved parking spots, and additional parking for visitors is available in the community.

Tenant pays gas and electric; landlord pays HOA fees which includes trash, snow removal, and lawn maintenance. The HOA also maintains the community room, playground, and swimming pool. Pets welcome (small dogs and cats, 10 lbs and under) upon approval and applicable pet deposits and fees.

Nearby schools: Arapahoe Ridge Elementary, Silver Hills Middle, Mountain Range High.

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up a showing today!

(RLNE5219338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12198 Melody Drive Unit 304 have any available units?
12198 Melody Drive Unit 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 12198 Melody Drive Unit 304 have?
Some of 12198 Melody Drive Unit 304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12198 Melody Drive Unit 304 currently offering any rent specials?
12198 Melody Drive Unit 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12198 Melody Drive Unit 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12198 Melody Drive Unit 304 is pet friendly.
Does 12198 Melody Drive Unit 304 offer parking?
Yes, 12198 Melody Drive Unit 304 offers parking.
Does 12198 Melody Drive Unit 304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12198 Melody Drive Unit 304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12198 Melody Drive Unit 304 have a pool?
Yes, 12198 Melody Drive Unit 304 has a pool.
Does 12198 Melody Drive Unit 304 have accessible units?
No, 12198 Melody Drive Unit 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 12198 Melody Drive Unit 304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12198 Melody Drive Unit 304 does not have units with dishwashers.

