12126 Melody Drive, #11-304

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Affordable Westminster Condo - Available NOW - Don't miss this cute upper-level condo in Westminster! It features a large living room and dining room, a gas fireplace, and a balcony viewing the nearby pond. It also has a large master bedroom and two full bathrooms. Large closets, washer/dryer in the unit, and access to the community pool. Conveniently located near I-25 and 120th. One reserved parking spot.

Pets negotiable.

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up a showing today.



(RLNE4687209)