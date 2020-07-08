12080 Lowell Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bocce court

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court on-site laundry

Unique Opportunity - Caretaker's Cottage within the Metzger Farm Open Space near Westminster / Broomfield - - Historic caretaker's cottage with fenced yard within the public Metzger Farm Open Space and farm interpretive site

- Conveniently located at 120th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard

- 756 SF Ranch style with 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom plus a study (bedroom doesn't have a closet)

- Completely remodeled in 2019

- New floor coverings, new paint, new windows, new interior walls, new kitchen, new bath, new heat and AC

- Open floor plan with lots of light

- Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- Large remodeled bathroom with clawfoot tub

- Large laundry room/mud room

- Fenced in yard

- Small storage area available

- Owned by the Broomfield-Westminster Open Space Foundation Inc

- No Pets, No Smoking (Tobacco, Marijuana or otherwise)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5759778)