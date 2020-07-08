All apartments in Westminster
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

12080 Lowell Boulevard

12080 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12080 Lowell Boulevard, Westminster, CO 80020
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bocce court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
on-site laundry
Unique Opportunity - Caretaker's Cottage within the Metzger Farm Open Space near Westminster / Broomfield - - Historic caretaker's cottage with fenced yard within the public Metzger Farm Open Space and farm interpretive site
- Conveniently located at 120th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard
- 756 SF Ranch style with 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom plus a study (bedroom doesn't have a closet)
- Completely remodeled in 2019
- New floor coverings, new paint, new windows, new interior walls, new kitchen, new bath, new heat and AC
- Open floor plan with lots of light
- Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Large remodeled bathroom with clawfoot tub
- Large laundry room/mud room
- Fenced in yard
- Small storage area available
- Owned by the Broomfield-Westminster Open Space Foundation Inc
- No Pets, No Smoking (Tobacco, Marijuana or otherwise)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5759778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12080 Lowell Boulevard have any available units?
12080 Lowell Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 12080 Lowell Boulevard have?
Some of 12080 Lowell Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12080 Lowell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
12080 Lowell Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12080 Lowell Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 12080 Lowell Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 12080 Lowell Boulevard offer parking?
No, 12080 Lowell Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 12080 Lowell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12080 Lowell Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12080 Lowell Boulevard have a pool?
No, 12080 Lowell Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 12080 Lowell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 12080 Lowell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 12080 Lowell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 12080 Lowell Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

