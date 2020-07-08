12080 Lowell Boulevard

Amenities
Unique Opportunity - Caretaker's Cottage within the Metzger Farm Open Space near Westminster / Broomfield - - Historic caretaker's cottage with fenced yard within the public Metzger Farm Open Space and farm interpretive site
- Conveniently located at 120th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard
- 756 SF Ranch style with 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom plus a study (bedroom doesn't have a closet)
- Completely remodeled in 2019
- New floor coverings, new paint, new windows, new interior walls, new kitchen, new bath, new heat and AC
- Open floor plan with lots of light
- Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Large remodeled bathroom with clawfoot tub
- Large laundry room/mud room
- Fenced in yard
- Small storage area available
- Owned by the Broomfield-Westminster Open Space Foundation Inc
- No Pets, No Smoking (Tobacco, Marijuana or otherwise)
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5759778)