11778 Zenobia Loop

Charming, Cottage style 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 1606 Sq. Ft. Low maintenance patio home with attached 2 car garage near highly desired Bradburn community. Bright and open family room with gorgeous hardwood floors leading to side yard with brick patio and artificial grass, great for entertaining with no maintenance. The well-equipped galley kitchen offers a spacious eat-in area, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space with a stylish Corian countertops adjacent to both dining and living areas. Upstairs the Master bedroom includes en-suite bathroom, with two additional bedrooms, a full bath, second story laundry and a huge open loft. The oversized 2 car attached garage provides a workbench, built-in shelving for ample storage plus utility tub. HOA amenities include community pool, playgrounds, open green space, snow removal, and ground maintenance. A/C, Washer & Dryer are included. Home is in a prime location in Westminster with easy access to Boulder, Downtown Denver, Fort Collins or the Rocky Mountains accessible by any of the major interstates including I-70, I-25, I-76, or I-36. Great restaurants, shopping, parks/open spaces with miles of walking trails located nearby.



Property is shown by appointment only.

Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.



$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

All utilities must be transferred into tenants name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities include: Gas, electric, trash and water

