Last updated February 20 2020 at 9:07 AM

11778 Zenobia Loop

11778 Zenobia Loop · No Longer Available
Location

11778 Zenobia Loop, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Charming, Cottage style 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 1606 Sq. Ft. Low maintenance patio home with attached 2 car garage near highly desired Bradburn community. Bright and open family room with gorgeous hardwood floors leading to side yard with brick patio and artificial grass, great for entertaining with no maintenance. The well-equipped galley kitchen offers a spacious eat-in area, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space with a stylish Corian countertops adjacent to both dining and living areas. Upstairs the Master bedroom includes en-suite bathroom, with two additional bedrooms, a full bath, second story laundry and a huge open loft. The oversized 2 car attached garage provides a workbench, built-in shelving for ample storage plus utility tub. HOA amenities include community pool, playgrounds, open green space, snow removal, and ground maintenance. A/C, Washer & Dryer are included. Home is in a prime location in Westminster with easy access to Boulder, Downtown Denver, Fort Collins or the Rocky Mountains accessible by any of the major interstates including I-70, I-25, I-76, or I-36. Great restaurants, shopping, parks/open spaces with miles of walking trails located nearby.

Property is shown by appointment only.
https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.
Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.
All utilities must be transferred into tenants name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities include: Gas, electric, trash and water
Watch video Walk-through tour at pmimilehigh com

*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11778 Zenobia Loop have any available units?
11778 Zenobia Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11778 Zenobia Loop have?
Some of 11778 Zenobia Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11778 Zenobia Loop currently offering any rent specials?
11778 Zenobia Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11778 Zenobia Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 11778 Zenobia Loop is pet friendly.
Does 11778 Zenobia Loop offer parking?
Yes, 11778 Zenobia Loop offers parking.
Does 11778 Zenobia Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11778 Zenobia Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11778 Zenobia Loop have a pool?
Yes, 11778 Zenobia Loop has a pool.
Does 11778 Zenobia Loop have accessible units?
No, 11778 Zenobia Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 11778 Zenobia Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11778 Zenobia Loop has units with dishwashers.

