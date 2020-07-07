All apartments in Westminster
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

11532 Newland St

11532 Newland Street · No Longer Available
Location

11532 Newland Street, Westminster, CO 80020
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Westminster! - This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom tri-level home is located in the city of Westminster. New paint and new carpet throughout. Kitchen has hardwood floors, comes with washer and dryer located in the unfinished basement. Large back patio. Near shopping and dining. Easy commute to Boulder and Downtown Denver.

AVAILABLE: Now
RENT: $1,895
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,895
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING:2-Car Garage
PETS: Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply. No cats.
UTILITIES: Tenants pay utilities and trash

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

Lease or offer to lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into a lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5719915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11532 Newland St have any available units?
11532 Newland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11532 Newland St have?
Some of 11532 Newland St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11532 Newland St currently offering any rent specials?
11532 Newland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11532 Newland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11532 Newland St is pet friendly.
Does 11532 Newland St offer parking?
Yes, 11532 Newland St offers parking.
Does 11532 Newland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11532 Newland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11532 Newland St have a pool?
No, 11532 Newland St does not have a pool.
Does 11532 Newland St have accessible units?
No, 11532 Newland St does not have accessible units.
Does 11532 Newland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11532 Newland St has units with dishwashers.

