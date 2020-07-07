11532 Newland St

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Westminster! - This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom tri-level home is located in the city of Westminster. New paint and new carpet throughout. Kitchen has hardwood floors, comes with washer and dryer located in the unfinished basement. Large back patio. Near shopping and dining. Easy commute to Boulder and Downtown Denver.



AVAILABLE: Now

RENT: $1,895

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,895

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING:2-Car Garage

PETS: Conditions, restrictions, additional fees and additional rent apply. No cats.

UTILITIES: Tenants pay utilities and trash



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



