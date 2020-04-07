Amenities
10742 N. Parfet Street Available 07/10/20 Completely Remodeled Bi-Level W/ Large Yard - Fully remodeled April 2019, Beautiful, quiet and spacious bi-level family home in Westminster with large, fenced and landscaped corner lot. Totally new kitchen cabinets, counters, sink and stainless appliances include refrigerator, smooth top range/oven, built in microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Brand new high efficiency furnace and central air system. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath on main living level and 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath on lower level with large family room. All new bathrooms with tiled tub/shower surrounds, tile floors, new vanities, toilets and lighting fixtures. All new window treatments, doors and flooring throughout. Large 2 car garage. Both yards have sprinkler system and backyard has a shed. Close to Countryside Outdoor Pool. In the Jefferson County School District R-1. Close to Stanley lake High School and lots of hiking trails. Easy Commute to Denver and Boulder!
Lease dates: 7/10/2020-7/5/2021
Tenant Pays All Utilities in Tenant Name
Dog Negotiable with deposit.
Sorry, no roommates
