All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 10742 N. Parfet Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
10742 N. Parfet Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

10742 N. Parfet Street

10742 North Parfet Street · (303) 442-7773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10742 North Parfet Street, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10742 N. Parfet Street · Avail. Jul 10

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1568 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
10742 N. Parfet Street Available 07/10/20 Completely Remodeled Bi-Level W/ Large Yard - Fully remodeled April 2019, Beautiful, quiet and spacious bi-level family home in Westminster with large, fenced and landscaped corner lot. Totally new kitchen cabinets, counters, sink and stainless appliances include refrigerator, smooth top range/oven, built in microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Brand new high efficiency furnace and central air system. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath on main living level and 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath on lower level with large family room. All new bathrooms with tiled tub/shower surrounds, tile floors, new vanities, toilets and lighting fixtures. All new window treatments, doors and flooring throughout. Large 2 car garage. Both yards have sprinkler system and backyard has a shed. Close to Countryside Outdoor Pool. In the Jefferson County School District R-1. Close to Stanley lake High School and lots of hiking trails. Easy Commute to Denver and Boulder!
Lease dates: 7/10/2020-7/5/2021

Tenant Pays All Utilities in Tenant Name
Dog Negotiable with deposit.
Sorry, no roommates

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com

We've gone paperless; super easy to secure a lease with us and all paperwork (including leases) and payment can be done on-line from the comfort of your own home-Fast and Easy!

All square footage measurements are approximate.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE4829435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10742 N. Parfet Street have any available units?
10742 N. Parfet Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 10742 N. Parfet Street have?
Some of 10742 N. Parfet Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10742 N. Parfet Street currently offering any rent specials?
10742 N. Parfet Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10742 N. Parfet Street pet-friendly?
No, 10742 N. Parfet Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 10742 N. Parfet Street offer parking?
Yes, 10742 N. Parfet Street does offer parking.
Does 10742 N. Parfet Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10742 N. Parfet Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10742 N. Parfet Street have a pool?
Yes, 10742 N. Parfet Street has a pool.
Does 10742 N. Parfet Street have accessible units?
No, 10742 N. Parfet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10742 N. Parfet Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10742 N. Parfet Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10742 N. Parfet Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr
Westminster, CO 80234
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy
Westminster, CO 80021
Village Creek At Brookhill
9052 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd
Westminster, CO 80003
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St
Westminster, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity