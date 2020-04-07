Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

10742 N. Parfet Street Available 07/10/20 Completely Remodeled Bi-Level W/ Large Yard - Fully remodeled April 2019, Beautiful, quiet and spacious bi-level family home in Westminster with large, fenced and landscaped corner lot. Totally new kitchen cabinets, counters, sink and stainless appliances include refrigerator, smooth top range/oven, built in microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Brand new high efficiency furnace and central air system. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath on main living level and 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath on lower level with large family room. All new bathrooms with tiled tub/shower surrounds, tile floors, new vanities, toilets and lighting fixtures. All new window treatments, doors and flooring throughout. Large 2 car garage. Both yards have sprinkler system and backyard has a shed. Close to Countryside Outdoor Pool. In the Jefferson County School District R-1. Close to Stanley lake High School and lots of hiking trails. Easy Commute to Denver and Boulder!

Lease dates: 7/10/2020-7/5/2021



Tenant Pays All Utilities in Tenant Name

Dog Negotiable with deposit.

Sorry, no roommates



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com



We've gone paperless; super easy to secure a lease with us and all paperwork (including leases) and payment can be done on-line from the comfort of your own home-Fast and Easy!



All square footage measurements are approximate.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE4829435)