Amenities

pet friendly garage pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage pet friendly tennis court

Charming Ranch style Townhome - You will love coming home to this Legacy Ridge Community. 2 Beds 2 Baths with vaulted ceilings and a 1 car attached garage. Very private corner unit that backs up to open area. Community includes pool, clubhouse and tennis courts. Schedule your showing cause this one wont last.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4028265)