Thornton, CO
845 E 98th Ave 2003
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

845 E 98th Ave 2003

845 E 98th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

845 E 98th Ave, Thornton, CO 80229
Quimby

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Brand New Townhome for Rent in Sundance Estates - Property Id: 106246

New townhome by BLVDWAY in the established, desirable, Sundance Reserve at Lambertson Lakes - April MOVE-IN. Enjoy the maintenance free living, community pool, hot tub, workout room, playground, lakes, and trails. Walk to shopping and dining. This interior home offers an open spacious floor plan, with a large modern kitchen, three bedrooms, loft, three bathrooms, outdoor living, yard, and a two car attached garage. Home includes granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances with large plank engineered hardwood floors and tankless water heater. Central location, with easy access to I.25 and North Metro Light Rail (coming soon). Downtown Denver is a 15-minute drive, DIA is a 25-minute drive, Boulder is a 30-minute drive.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106246
Property Id 106246

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4769842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 E 98th Ave 2003 have any available units?
845 E 98th Ave 2003 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 E 98th Ave 2003 have?
Some of 845 E 98th Ave 2003's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 E 98th Ave 2003 currently offering any rent specials?
845 E 98th Ave 2003 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 E 98th Ave 2003 pet-friendly?
No, 845 E 98th Ave 2003 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 845 E 98th Ave 2003 offer parking?
Yes, 845 E 98th Ave 2003 offers parking.
Does 845 E 98th Ave 2003 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 E 98th Ave 2003 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 E 98th Ave 2003 have a pool?
Yes, 845 E 98th Ave 2003 has a pool.
Does 845 E 98th Ave 2003 have accessible units?
No, 845 E 98th Ave 2003 does not have accessible units.
Does 845 E 98th Ave 2003 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 845 E 98th Ave 2003 has units with dishwashers.
