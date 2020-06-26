845 E 98th Ave 2003

Amenities

Brand New Townhome for Rent in Sundance Estates - Property Id: 106246



New townhome by BLVDWAY in the established, desirable, Sundance Reserve at Lambertson Lakes - April MOVE-IN. Enjoy the maintenance free living, community pool, hot tub, workout room, playground, lakes, and trails. Walk to shopping and dining. This interior home offers an open spacious floor plan, with a large modern kitchen, three bedrooms, loft, three bathrooms, outdoor living, yard, and a two car attached garage. Home includes granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances with large plank engineered hardwood floors and tankless water heater. Central location, with easy access to I.25 and North Metro Light Rail (coming soon). Downtown Denver is a 15-minute drive, DIA is a 25-minute drive, Boulder is a 30-minute drive.

No Pets Allowed



