Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Aspen Park

301 Malley Dr · (720) 410-9946
Location

301 Malley Dr, Northglenn, CO 80233
Northglenn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 134 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 19 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 268 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 247 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,424

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aspen Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
bbq/grill
business center
carport
hot tub
media room
Our community offers an abundant selection of spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes to fit any need. We are located just 12 miles from Downtown Denver and minutes from retail, shopping and commerce in the North Denver corridor. Easy access to I-25 and E-470 ensure your commute will be a breeze.We feature unique amenities within a park-like setting for all of our residents to enjoy. Get-to-work in our expansive Cyber Caf, entertain friends in our TV Lounge and Game Room, get fit with your "best friend" in our Pet Park or simply relax in our Year-Round Indoor Pool. Whatever your interests, Aspen Park has an amenity to match!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $18 per applcant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aspen Park have any available units?
Aspen Park has 4 units available starting at $1,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Aspen Park have?
Some of Aspen Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aspen Park currently offering any rent specials?
Aspen Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aspen Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Aspen Park is pet friendly.
Does Aspen Park offer parking?
Yes, Aspen Park offers parking.
Does Aspen Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Aspen Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Aspen Park have a pool?
Yes, Aspen Park has a pool.
Does Aspen Park have accessible units?
No, Aspen Park does not have accessible units.
Does Aspen Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aspen Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Aspen Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Aspen Park has units with air conditioning.
