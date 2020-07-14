Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance business center cc payments e-payments fire pit key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome home to Echo Ridge at North Hills in Northglenn, Colorado. We are conveniently located near Denver's light rail system, minutes away from I-25, and close to a variety of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Our great location is guaranteed to make your life comfortable and convenient.



Our community offers spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with amenities fit for your everyday life. Each of our homes include a washer and dryer and well-appointed kitchens. Living space is increased with a balcony or patio. Select homes offer fireplaces, beautiful mountain views, and walk-in closets.



Indulge yourself in our community amenities, like our barbecue and picnic areas and clubhouse. Enjoy a relaxing swim in our shimmering swimming pool, or work out in our well-equipped 24-Hour fitness center. We are a pet-friendly community, so take a walk in our picturesque open courtyard. Give us a call, and you can explore your future home at Echo Ridge at North Hills.