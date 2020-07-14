All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:22 AM

Echo Ridge at North Hills

11450 Melody Dr · (720) 386-4910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11450 Melody Dr, Northglenn, CO 80234
Northglenn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D-305 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,219

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit G-106 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,384

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit D-106 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,384

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit F-107 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,469

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit E-102 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,494

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit C-102 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,564

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Echo Ridge at North Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
accessible
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Welcome home to Echo Ridge at North Hills in Northglenn, Colorado. We are conveniently located near Denver's light rail system, minutes away from I-25, and close to a variety of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Our great location is guaranteed to make your life comfortable and convenient.

Our community offers spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with amenities fit for your everyday life. Each of our homes include a washer and dryer and well-appointed kitchens. Living space is increased with a balcony or patio. Select homes offer fireplaces, beautiful mountain views, and walk-in closets.

Indulge yourself in our community amenities, like our barbecue and picnic areas and clubhouse. Enjoy a relaxing swim in our shimmering swimming pool, or work out in our well-equipped 24-Hour fitness center. We are a pet-friendly community, so take a walk in our picturesque open courtyard. Give us a call, and you can explore your future home at Echo Ridge at North Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $19
Deposit: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $35
Dogs
fee: $400
rent: $35
Cats
fee: $400
rent: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Echo Ridge at North Hills have any available units?
Echo Ridge at North Hills has 10 units available starting at $1,219 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Echo Ridge at North Hills have?
Some of Echo Ridge at North Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Echo Ridge at North Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Echo Ridge at North Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Echo Ridge at North Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Echo Ridge at North Hills is pet friendly.
Does Echo Ridge at North Hills offer parking?
Yes, Echo Ridge at North Hills offers parking.
Does Echo Ridge at North Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Echo Ridge at North Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Echo Ridge at North Hills have a pool?
Yes, Echo Ridge at North Hills has a pool.
Does Echo Ridge at North Hills have accessible units?
Yes, Echo Ridge at North Hills has accessible units.
Does Echo Ridge at North Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Echo Ridge at North Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does Echo Ridge at North Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Echo Ridge at North Hills has units with air conditioning.

