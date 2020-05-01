LP1 Research - #1099

Amenities

Available for move in on 7/15/2020.

Rent - $1,400

Deposit - $1,400

NO PETS

NO Smokers



Ranch style duplex with 1-car attached garage w/ opener. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath. Kitchen with all appliances and a separate laundry room with full-size washer and dryer PLUS a utility sink! Large living room with tons of natural light! Terrific closet space throughout! Full bath with updates and block glass window with a vent. Large, beautifully maintained yard with sprinkler system. Mowing included in the rent. Water and Sewer included! No pets and no smokers. Great central Lakewood location near the light rail station at 14th and Wadsworth!



*Backyard is NOT fully fenced and will not be (this is a shared yard with the other side of the duplex)

