Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
LP1 Research - #1099
Last updated June 22 2020 at 6:43 AM

LP1 Research - #1099

1704 Cody Street · (720) 575-7298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1704 Cody Street, Lakewood, CO 80215
Morse Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 924 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***COMING SOON***
**Property will be available for move in on 7/15/2020.
**Showings begin AFTER 7/1/2020 (property is currently occupied until 6/30/2020).
**Showing cannot be scheduled (and will not be confirmed) until AFTER 7/1/2020. Some websites may lead you to believe you have a scheduled showing but please understand we are not accepting showings until after 7/1/2020.
**Many times we receive an application from someone who chooses to lease a property sight-unseen. If that happens this listing will be removed from the websites.
**Scheduling showings and filling out application must be completed through the AMI website, not Zillow.

Available for move in on 7/15/2020.
Rent - $1,400
Deposit - $1,400
NO PETS
NO Smokers

Ranch style duplex with 1-car attached garage w/ opener. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath. Kitchen with all appliances and a separate laundry room with full-size washer and dryer PLUS a utility sink! Large living room with tons of natural light! Terrific closet space throughout! Full bath with updates and block glass window with a vent. Large, beautifully maintained yard with sprinkler system. Mowing included in the rent. Water and Sewer included! No pets and no smokers. Great central Lakewood location near the light rail station at 14th and Wadsworth!

*Backyard is NOT fully fenced and will not be (this is a shared yard with the other side of the duplex)
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #1099 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #1099 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is LP1 Research - #1099 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #1099 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #1099 pet-friendly?
No, LP1 Research - #1099 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does LP1 Research - #1099 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #1099 does offer parking.
Does LP1 Research - #1099 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #1099 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #1099 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #1099 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #1099 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #1099 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #1099 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #1099 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does LP1 Research - #1099 have units with air conditioning?
No, LP1 Research - #1099 does not have units with air conditioning.
