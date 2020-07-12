/
morse park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:43 AM
208 Apartments for rent in Morse Park, Lakewood, CO
Last updated July 12 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
At Eagle Crest Apartments, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.
Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm
17 Units Available
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
939 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Lakewood, 1600 Hoyt is a New State-of-the-Art Apartment Home that offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Results within 1 mile of Morse Park
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
6 Units Available
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,401
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
919 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Sloan Lake and less than 15 minutes from downtown Denver. Also close to I-25 and several light rail stations. Package concierge and online rent payment services available.
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
17 Units Available
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
776 sqft
Cozy apartments with a private patio/balcony, brushed nickel fixtures, and new kitchens. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available Close to Aviation Park and Lakewood Country Club. Near I-25.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
11 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,617
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,243
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
$
3 Units Available
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,278
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Never-lived-in community with a dog park, a 24-hour gym and car-charging stations. The modern apartments feature wood-like flooring, granite counters and sliding barn doors. On the RTD W Line and mere steps from the Lamar Station.
Last updated July 10 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
SAULSBURY MANOR
7095 West 13th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
678 sqft
Located in the suburb of Lakewood, just west of Denver, Saulsbury Manor features spacious 2 & 3 bedroom apartments with in-wall air conditioner and energy efficient windows.
Last updated July 10 at 03:18am
3 Units Available
STATION WEST
1205 Yukon Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
800 sqft
Station West offers spacious 2 bedrooms, conveniently located in Lakewood, near the W Line Station at Wadsworth.
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
$
73 Units Available
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,310
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
911 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour. When you make Oak Street home, you will experience top of the line features and some of the most unique amenities in the area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7495 West 9th Avenue
7495 West 9th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1147 sqft
7495 West 9th Avenue Available 08/03/20 Charming Raised Ranch Home With Basement and Large Yard! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
Last updated July 12 at 07:30am
1 Unit Available
1305 Estes South
1305 Estes Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$975
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden level unit. 1 bedroom / 1 bath on ground floor. REMODELED kitchen with energy star appliances. New vinyl plank flooring, carpet, and interior paint [2019]. UPDATED bathroom. Coin operated laundry facility.
Last updated July 12 at 07:30am
1 Unit Available
2028 Newland St
2028 Newland Street, Edgewater, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
924 sqft
REMODELED kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cabinets, countertops and tiled backsplash. UPDATED bathroom with ceramic tile floor. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2280 Marshall St
2280 Marshall Street, Edgewater, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1819 sqft
Available 09/15/2020 10 - 12 Month Lease Term Options HURRY, THIS GREAT HOME WILL NOT LAST ! This is a great 3br/2ba home. Has detached garage and parking spaces behind the home.
Last updated July 12 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
10115 West 25th Avenue
10115 West 25th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
864 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo in Applewood Mesa! This gorgeous 2 bed, 1 bath condo has a total of 864 square feet and features multiple updates! It has laminate flooring throughout, a swamp cooler, and a balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10185 W. 25th Ave., #34
10185 West 25th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
864 sqft
10185 W. 25th Ave #34 - You will love this fresh and bright condo in a quiet community with mature trees and plenty of green space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2595 Pierce Street
2595 Pierce Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
997 sqft
2595 Pierce street, Lakewood, CO, 80214 2BDRM 1 BATH 990 square feet - Rent is $1475 a month with heat and electricity billed each month. It is ready for move in NOW!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4981622)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1645 Pierce St Unit 1
1645 Pierce St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
708 sqft
Incredible Remodeled Unit in Tri-plex community with 2 Reserved Parking Spaces and Central AC! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease! Property is currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb current occupant.
Last updated July 12 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
10377 West 6th Place
10377 West 6th Place, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
850 sqft
**Totally Remodeled** Granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Off street parking. Window AC unit in living room. Washer & Dryer in the unit. Owner pays water, sewer and trash. Tenant pays gas and electric.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10165 West 25th Ave #101
10165 West 25th Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
864 sqft
10165 West 25th Ave #101 Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 Beds/1 Bath w/1 reserved parking space & 2 balconies - Available August 1st! Incredible Lakewood location! This spacious unit has 2 balconies, secure entrance, close to shopping, Sprouts
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
1344 Upham St.
1344 Upham Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
852 sqft
Three unit property, ample off street parking, large common area, dogs permitted.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2245 Marshall St
2245 Marshall Street, Edgewater, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2025 sqft
Family Home in Edgewater - This 4 bed 2 bath home has tons of storage space for vehicles, tools, weekend toys and just about anything you can think of. It has a private yard and covered paved patio that will be a real treat grilling out this Summer.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3135 Saulsbury Street
3135 Saulsbury Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,625
2008 sqft
3135 Saulsbury Street Available 08/10/20 Luxury Flooring! Incredible Remodeled House Close to Hayward Park! - 3135 Saulsbury St, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 - Available 8/10! Come see this beautiful remodeled 4 bedroom/3 bath! Luxury flooring and new
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2115 Teller Street
2115 Teller Street, Lakewood, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3072 sqft
Available 08/24/20 Large Ranch Home by Sloan's Lake - Property Id: 317801 Available 8/24/2020 is this ranch home, minutes from Sloan's Lake and Crown Hill Park, with 5BR/3BA/3072SF finished living space that's been owner occupied for the last 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1021 Carr St
1021 Carr Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$870
821 sqft
1BD/1.5 BRT Gorgeous Condo. Perfect for a first time Home Buyer or an Investor. Newer sleek Kitchen with contemporary tile floors. ONE large bedrooms and an updated bathroom with private toilet and shower area.
