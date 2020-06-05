All apartments in Lakewood
Kendrick Lake Quads
Kendrick Lake Quads

1829 South Lee Street · (303) 669-7867
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1829 South Lee Street, Lakewood, CO 80232
Kendrick Lake

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1675 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/07/20 This townhome is nestled in the heart of Lakewood! Private and quiet setting with washer/dryer included, walk-out patio, and an attached over-sized garage. We are looking for tenants that respect a safe and quiet environment in a covenant restricted community. The townhome is within walking distance of a public park, greenbelt, and recreational facilities. Lease term is 12 months. Rent includes water, sewer, and HOA fee. HOA also covers front yard care. The townhome is available for August move-in dates. All applicants require a background check. We do not accept any sex offenders, bad credit, or previous evictions. We do not accept any type of assistant housing. If you have additional questions or would like to schedule a unit showing, please contact Eddie, the property manager, at 303-669-7867.

2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath
Renting For - $1,675.00
Deposit $1,675.00
Application Fee $40.00 (per applicant over age of 18)
Additional Pet deposit of $200.00 (max of 2 pets, $25/month pet rent)

-Amenities Include-
Private and quiet location
Walkout Patio Area
Non-fenced front yard
Oversized Garage and Driveway
Dishwasher
Central AC & Heat
Large Bedrooms and Large Closets
Washer & Dryer Included

Video Tour: https://youtu.be/QPekNqYqri0

(RLNE5847994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

