Kendrick Lake Quads

Amenities
Available 08/07/20 This townhome is nestled in the heart of Lakewood! Private and quiet setting with washer/dryer included, walk-out patio, and an attached over-sized garage. We are looking for tenants that respect a safe and quiet environment in a covenant restricted community. The townhome is within walking distance of a public park, greenbelt, and recreational facilities. Lease term is 12 months. Rent includes water, sewer, and HOA fee. HOA also covers front yard care. The townhome is available for August move-in dates. All applicants require a background check. We do not accept any sex offenders, bad credit, or previous evictions. We do not accept any type of assistant housing. If you have additional questions or would like to schedule a unit showing, please contact Eddie, the property manager, at 303-669-7867.
2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath
Renting For - $1,675.00
Deposit $1,675.00
Application Fee $40.00 (per applicant over age of 18)
Additional Pet deposit of $200.00 (max of 2 pets, $25/month pet rent)
-Amenities Include-
Private and quiet location
Walkout Patio Area
Non-fenced front yard
Oversized Garage and Driveway
Dishwasher
Central AC & Heat
Large Bedrooms and Large Closets
Washer & Dryer Included
Video Tour: https://youtu.be/QPekNqYqri0
(RLNE5847994)