Kendrick Lake Quads

Available 08/07/20 This townhome is nestled in the heart of Lakewood! Private and quiet setting with washer/dryer included, walk-out patio, and an attached over-sized garage. We are looking for tenants that respect a safe and quiet environment in a covenant restricted community. The townhome is within walking distance of a public park, greenbelt, and recreational facilities. Lease term is 12 months. Rent includes water, sewer, and HOA fee. HOA also covers front yard care. The townhome is available for August move-in dates. All applicants require a background check. We do not accept any sex offenders, bad credit, or previous evictions. We do not accept any type of assistant housing. If you have additional questions or would like to schedule a unit showing, please contact Eddie, the property manager, at 303-669-7867.



2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath

Renting For - $1,675.00

Deposit $1,675.00

Application Fee $40.00 (per applicant over age of 18)

Additional Pet deposit of $200.00 (max of 2 pets, $25/month pet rent)



-Amenities Include-

Private and quiet location

Walkout Patio Area

Non-fenced front yard

Oversized Garage and Driveway

Dishwasher

Central AC & Heat

Large Bedrooms and Large Closets

Washer & Dryer Included



Video Tour: https://youtu.be/QPekNqYqri0



