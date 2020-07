Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors walk in closets dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed parking 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance coffee bar e-payments internet cafe lobby online portal smoke-free community

We are a pet-friendly community with one-, two-, three and four-bedroom homes in Lakewood. Falls at Lakewood is ideally located off Alameda Parkway and Nevada Drive, which means you will always enjoy easy access to the best shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation the area has to offer.



The interior amenities our residents enjoy include everything you would expect from luxury apartments in Lakewood, CO - and more! Always stay comfortable with unit-specific air conditioning, and keep large utility bills at bay with energy-efficient appliances that come with every kitchen. You'll never suffer from a lack of storage space with walk-in closets and oversized closets. Our residents can also enjoy ample storage space, hardwood floors, new carpeting, and the finest designer finishes. Beautiful window treatments are also included, and regardless of which floor plan you choose, you're sure to enjoy many other interior features and amenities as well.