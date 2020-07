Amenities

in unit laundry wine room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage guest suite hot tub media room package receiving yoga cats allowed elevator 24hr maintenance bocce court cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area e-payments guest parking internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal shuffle board smoke-free community wine room

Luxury urban living in nature's backyard. Beacon85 offers brand new urban living in Lakewood, CO. Just minutes from Red Rocks Amphitheater and Downtown Denver, Beacon85 provides access to endless adventures in Denver. From the location to the interior finishes of our Studio, One-and Two-bedroom floor plans, you will enjoy every aspect of your home. With quartz counter tops, wood-style flooring, and tile backsplash each apartment home offers upscale finishes. Modern conveniences and lux amenities such as a sky lounge, refreshing pool and fitness studio will complete your experience and welcome you home.