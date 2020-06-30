9950 W Cornell Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Beautifully Remodeled 3 bedroom townhome in Bear Creek area. - Incredibly remodeled townhome is in a fantastic location right next to the Bear Creek trail and with acres of open space, and nearby lake. Great location in the Victoria Village close to parks, and municipal golf courses. Access to the community pool. Walking distance to Bear Creek k-8 and Bear Creek High School



This property has an updated kitchen featuring granite countertops and a beautiful backsplash New flooring and a great pantry. The kitchen opens up to the dining and living rooms where youll enjoy the cozy wood-burning fireplace. There is also a private patio backing to green space. Upstairs, youll find two master bedrooms plus a nicely updated bathroom with white cabinets, beautiful granite and tile floors. The basement is finished with a bathroom, and a third bedroom. Home includes one reserved parking spot and plenty of guest parking. New windows, new flooring, central air (rare in this community) all in this highly desirable end-unit.



(RLNE5446440)