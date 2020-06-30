All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 9950 W Cornell Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
9950 W Cornell Place
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

9950 W Cornell Place

9950 West Cornell Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Bear Creek
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9950 West Cornell Place, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
Beautifully Remodeled 3 bedroom townhome in Bear Creek area. - Incredibly remodeled townhome is in a fantastic location right next to the Bear Creek trail and with acres of open space, and nearby lake. Great location in the Victoria Village close to parks, and municipal golf courses. Access to the community pool. Walking distance to Bear Creek k-8 and Bear Creek High School

This property has an updated kitchen featuring granite countertops and a beautiful backsplash New flooring and a great pantry. The kitchen opens up to the dining and living rooms where youll enjoy the cozy wood-burning fireplace. There is also a private patio backing to green space. Upstairs, youll find two master bedrooms plus a nicely updated bathroom with white cabinets, beautiful granite and tile floors. The basement is finished with a bathroom, and a third bedroom. Home includes one reserved parking spot and plenty of guest parking. New windows, new flooring, central air (rare in this community) all in this highly desirable end-unit.

(RLNE5446440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9950 W Cornell Place have any available units?
9950 W Cornell Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 9950 W Cornell Place have?
Some of 9950 W Cornell Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9950 W Cornell Place currently offering any rent specials?
9950 W Cornell Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9950 W Cornell Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9950 W Cornell Place is pet friendly.
Does 9950 W Cornell Place offer parking?
Yes, 9950 W Cornell Place offers parking.
Does 9950 W Cornell Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9950 W Cornell Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9950 W Cornell Place have a pool?
Yes, 9950 W Cornell Place has a pool.
Does 9950 W Cornell Place have accessible units?
No, 9950 W Cornell Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9950 W Cornell Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9950 W Cornell Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9950 W Cornell Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9950 W Cornell Place has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir
Lakewood, CO 80401
STATION WEST
1205 Yukon Street
Lakewood, CO 80214
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct
Lakewood, CO 80401
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave
Lakewood, CO 80226
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St
Lakewood, CO 80214

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College