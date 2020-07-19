9680 West Cornell Place

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You are welcomed to this charming townhome in a quiet safe community in Littleton! This townhome is located in walking distance to an elementary school and 10 minutes from a high school. On the weekends you can take advantage of the nearby Westborough Park and surrounding trails. Cozy up next to the wood fireplace in the living room while enjoying the natural sunlight that comes through the large windows. The first floor has a convenient half bath to accommodate guests while hosting. The sliding glass door at the back of the house allows the sun to warm the hardwood floor in the morning, making the eat in kitchen the best breakfast spot in the house. Both bedrooms upstairs have bathrooms and full closets with brand new carpet. The full unfinished basement can be transformed into a room of your choice! Photos of this rental are available.