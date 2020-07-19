All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9680 West Cornell Place

9680 West Cornell Place · No Longer Available
Location

9680 West Cornell Place, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You are welcomed to this charming townhome in a quiet safe community in Littleton! This townhome is located in walking distance to an elementary school and 10 minutes from a high school. On the weekends you can take advantage of the nearby Westborough Park and surrounding trails. Cozy up next to the wood fireplace in the living room while enjoying the natural sunlight that comes through the large windows. The first floor has a convenient half bath to accommodate guests while hosting. The sliding glass door at the back of the house allows the sun to warm the hardwood floor in the morning, making the eat in kitchen the best breakfast spot in the house. Both bedrooms upstairs have bathrooms and full closets with brand new carpet. The full unfinished basement can be transformed into a room of your choice! Photos of this rental are available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9680 West Cornell Place have any available units?
9680 West Cornell Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 9680 West Cornell Place have?
Some of 9680 West Cornell Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9680 West Cornell Place currently offering any rent specials?
9680 West Cornell Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9680 West Cornell Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9680 West Cornell Place is pet friendly.
Does 9680 West Cornell Place offer parking?
No, 9680 West Cornell Place does not offer parking.
Does 9680 West Cornell Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9680 West Cornell Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9680 West Cornell Place have a pool?
No, 9680 West Cornell Place does not have a pool.
Does 9680 West Cornell Place have accessible units?
No, 9680 West Cornell Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9680 West Cornell Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9680 West Cornell Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 9680 West Cornell Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9680 West Cornell Place has units with air conditioning.
