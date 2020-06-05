All apartments in Lakewood
9302 West Louisiana Avenue
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:17 AM

9302 West Louisiana Avenue

9302 West Louisiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9302 West Louisiana Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80232
Kendrick Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Divine home in desirable Lakewood neighborhood. Immediately upon entering, your eyes will be drawn to the gleaming hardwood flooring that extends throughout the living, dining, and kitchen area. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, and new stainless appliances. A secluded master suite awaits with designer upgrades in the bedroom. The 5 spacious bedrooms are all outfitted with new carpeting. 2 bonus areas: basement family room and heated sunroom off the kitchen. Either would be perfect for an office, playroom, or additional entertainment area. Spend quiet afternoons on your patio enjoying the serene privacy offered by the enormous backyard. 2 car garage and RV parking! Great location a short distance to BelMar THIS HOME IS DOG FRIENDLY!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9302 West Louisiana Avenue have any available units?
9302 West Louisiana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 9302 West Louisiana Avenue have?
Some of 9302 West Louisiana Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9302 West Louisiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9302 West Louisiana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9302 West Louisiana Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9302 West Louisiana Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9302 West Louisiana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9302 West Louisiana Avenue offers parking.
Does 9302 West Louisiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9302 West Louisiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9302 West Louisiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 9302 West Louisiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9302 West Louisiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9302 West Louisiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9302 West Louisiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9302 West Louisiana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9302 West Louisiana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9302 West Louisiana Avenue has units with air conditioning.
