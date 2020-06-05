9302 West Louisiana Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Divine home in desirable Lakewood neighborhood. Immediately upon entering, your eyes will be drawn to the gleaming hardwood flooring that extends throughout the living, dining, and kitchen area. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, and new stainless appliances. A secluded master suite awaits with designer upgrades in the bedroom. The 5 spacious bedrooms are all outfitted with new carpeting. 2 bonus areas: basement family room and heated sunroom off the kitchen. Either would be perfect for an office, playroom, or additional entertainment area. Spend quiet afternoons on your patio enjoying the serene privacy offered by the enormous backyard. 2 car garage and RV parking! Great location a short distance to BelMar THIS HOME IS DOG FRIENDLY!

