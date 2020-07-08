All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 8739 West Cornell Avenue - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
8739 West Cornell Avenue - 4
Last updated February 13 2020 at 6:07 PM

8739 West Cornell Avenue - 4

8739 West Cornell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Bear Creek
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8739 West Cornell Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Town Home Near Bear Creek with Bonus Space for Office or Studio!

AVAILABILITY DATE: January 30, 2020, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Pets Permitted

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Great location near Bear Creek K-8 and Bear Creek High School
* Easy access to parks and trails for biking, walking, running!
* Spacious kitchen
* 2 Bed/ 1.5 Bath
* Bonus space for office, studio, gym, storage, etc.
* Attached 1-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
* Community Pool and Hot Tub
* Fireplace

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: N/A
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: N/A
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $50-$80 for gas and electric

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8739 West Cornell Avenue - 4 have any available units?
8739 West Cornell Avenue - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 8739 West Cornell Avenue - 4 have?
Some of 8739 West Cornell Avenue - 4's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8739 West Cornell Avenue - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
8739 West Cornell Avenue - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8739 West Cornell Avenue - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 8739 West Cornell Avenue - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 8739 West Cornell Avenue - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 8739 West Cornell Avenue - 4 offers parking.
Does 8739 West Cornell Avenue - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8739 West Cornell Avenue - 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8739 West Cornell Avenue - 4 have a pool?
Yes, 8739 West Cornell Avenue - 4 has a pool.
Does 8739 West Cornell Avenue - 4 have accessible units?
No, 8739 West Cornell Avenue - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 8739 West Cornell Avenue - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8739 West Cornell Avenue - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8739 West Cornell Avenue - 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8739 West Cornell Avenue - 4 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80123
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St
Lakewood, CO 80227
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle
Lakewood, CO 80227
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave
Lakewood, CO 80226
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St
Lakewood, CO 80214

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College