8739 West Cornell Avenue - 4

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Town Home Near Bear Creek with Bonus Space for Office or Studio!



AVAILABILITY DATE: January 30, 2020, or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Pets Permitted



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* Great location near Bear Creek K-8 and Bear Creek High School

* Easy access to parks and trails for biking, walking, running!

* Spacious kitchen

* 2 Bed/ 1.5 Bath

* Bonus space for office, studio, gym, storage, etc.

* Attached 1-car garage

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C

* Community Pool and Hot Tub

* Fireplace



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

YARD: N/A

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: N/A

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $50-$80 for gas and electric



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*