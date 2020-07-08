8739 West Cornell Avenue - 4

Amenities
Beautiful Town Home Near Bear Creek with Bonus Space for Office or Studio!
AVAILABILITY DATE: January 30, 2020, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Pets Permitted
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Great location near Bear Creek K-8 and Bear Creek High School
* Easy access to parks and trails for biking, walking, running!
* Spacious kitchen
* 2 Bed/ 1.5 Bath
* Bonus space for office, studio, gym, storage, etc.
* Attached 1-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
* Community Pool and Hot Tub
* Fireplace
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 1-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: N/A
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: N/A
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $50-$80 for gas and electric
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*