Want that Farmhouse Feel in The City? Look No Further! 2 Bed 1 Bath With LOTS of Land! - Enjoy this single family home right down the road from Sloan's Lake Park! You could not ask for easier access to downtown and parks. Just pull out the driveway and you're on Sheridan Blvd within minutes to I-70, and I-25.



This 800 SF 2 bedroom/1 bath home is Located at 865 Sheridan Blvd.



Situated on over an acre of land this is a rare city find! Turn that "urban" gardening into a real Garden. With beautiful hardwoods throughout and an open concept living-room/dining room this house feels much larger than 800 SF. The dogs and kids will enjoy the large fenced in backyard!



Featuring:



-Massive Yard!

-Hardwood floors throughout.

-Two blocks to the new light-rail, located on the Sheridan bus line, and two

blocks to 6th avenue.

-1/2 block to the water park on 9th Ave.

-Tons of outdoor space for creating that ideal home garden.

-Professionally Managed by Atlas Real Estate Group



Apply online! https://www.realatlas.com/rent-a-home/available-properties/

Application Fee $45.00

We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background



Security deposit = $1395

Rent = $1395



Kyle- 513-502-7085

kyle.gephart@realatlas.com



