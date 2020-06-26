All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 865 Sheridan Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
865 Sheridan Blvd
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

865 Sheridan Blvd

865 Sheridan Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Molholm
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

865 Sheridan Boulevard, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Want that Farmhouse Feel in The City? Look No Further! 2 Bed 1 Bath With LOTS of Land! - Enjoy this single family home right down the road from Sloan's Lake Park! You could not ask for easier access to downtown and parks. Just pull out the driveway and you're on Sheridan Blvd within minutes to I-70, and I-25.

This 800 SF 2 bedroom/1 bath home is Located at 865 Sheridan Blvd.

Situated on over an acre of land this is a rare city find! Turn that "urban" gardening into a real Garden. With beautiful hardwoods throughout and an open concept living-room/dining room this house feels much larger than 800 SF. The dogs and kids will enjoy the large fenced in backyard!

Featuring:

-Massive Yard!
-Hardwood floors throughout.
-Two blocks to the new light-rail, located on the Sheridan bus line, and two
blocks to 6th avenue.
-1/2 block to the water park on 9th Ave.
-Tons of outdoor space for creating that ideal home garden.
-Professionally Managed by Atlas Real Estate Group

Apply online! https://www.realatlas.com/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Application Fee $45.00
We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background

Security deposit = $1395
Rent = $1395

PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Kyle- 513-502-7085
kyle.gephart@realatlas.com

(RLNE4011108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 865 Sheridan Blvd have any available units?
865 Sheridan Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 865 Sheridan Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
865 Sheridan Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 865 Sheridan Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 865 Sheridan Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 865 Sheridan Blvd offer parking?
No, 865 Sheridan Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 865 Sheridan Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 865 Sheridan Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 865 Sheridan Blvd have a pool?
No, 865 Sheridan Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 865 Sheridan Blvd have accessible units?
No, 865 Sheridan Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 865 Sheridan Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 865 Sheridan Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 865 Sheridan Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 865 Sheridan Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80214
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St
Lakewood, CO 80215
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct
Lakewood, CO 80401
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy
Lakewood, CO 80235
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave
Lakewood, CO 80226

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College