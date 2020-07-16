All apartments in Lakewood
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

859 Gray Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1338 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***COMING SOON***
**Showings begin AFTER 8/4/2020. Available for move in on 8/14/2020.
**Showing cannot be scheduled (and will not be confirmed) until AFTER 8/4/2020. Some websites may lead you to believe you have a scheduled showing but please understand we are not accepting showings until after 8/4/2020.
**Many times we receive an application from someone who chooses to lease a property sight-unseen. If that happens this listing will be removed from the websites.
**Scheduling showings and filling out application must be completed through the AMI website, not Zillow.

Available for move in on 8/14/2020
Rent - $1,750
Deposit - $1,750
No pets
No smokers (firm)
Tenants responsible for all utilities, yard care and snow removal.

All on one level (no basement). 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Large living room PLUS bonus room!
Enclosed sun room at back of home where full-size washer/dryer hook-ups are located. Detached one car garage with opener. Plenty of off-street parking. Sprinkler system. Central Air.

**Shed on south side of property (in backyard) is not for tenant use.

**Fireplace not for use.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

