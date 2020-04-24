8415 West 3rd Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Well maintained ranch style home in central Lakewood! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor. Partially finished basement with large family room/rec room. Hardwood floors on the main level, new carpeting in the basement. Updated main floor bath! Open kitchen with tons of light! All appliances including a full-size washer and dryer! Central air conditioning! Window coverings! Wood burning fireplace in the basement. Lovely screened patio overlooking beautiful backyard. Sprinkler System! 1-car attached garage. This is a must see home! Minutes to Belmar, 6th Ave, CCU and more!!



Dog may be considered with an additional deposit of $500. Dog must be over 1 year in age and a non-aggressive breed.



No smokers.



Tenants are responsible for all yard care (mowing, leaf removal, etc)

Contact us to schedule a showing.