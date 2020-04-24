All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated September 20 2019 at 4:16 PM

8415 West 3rd Place

8415 West 3rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

8415 West 3rd Place, Lakewood, CO 80226
Creighton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Well maintained ranch style home in central Lakewood! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor. Partially finished basement with large family room/rec room. Hardwood floors on the main level, new carpeting in the basement. Updated main floor bath! Open kitchen with tons of light! All appliances including a full-size washer and dryer! Central air conditioning! Window coverings! Wood burning fireplace in the basement. Lovely screened patio overlooking beautiful backyard. Sprinkler System! 1-car attached garage. This is a must see home! Minutes to Belmar, 6th Ave, CCU and more!!

Dog may be considered with an additional deposit of $500. Dog must be over 1 year in age and a non-aggressive breed.

No smokers.

Tenants are responsible for all yard care (mowing, leaf removal, etc)
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8415 West 3rd Place have any available units?
8415 West 3rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 8415 West 3rd Place have?
Some of 8415 West 3rd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8415 West 3rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
8415 West 3rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8415 West 3rd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8415 West 3rd Place is pet friendly.
Does 8415 West 3rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 8415 West 3rd Place offers parking.
Does 8415 West 3rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8415 West 3rd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8415 West 3rd Place have a pool?
No, 8415 West 3rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 8415 West 3rd Place have accessible units?
No, 8415 West 3rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8415 West 3rd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8415 West 3rd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8415 West 3rd Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8415 West 3rd Place has units with air conditioning.
