Lakewood, CO
8410 W 3rd Pl
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

8410 W 3rd Pl

8410 West 3rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

8410 West 3rd Place, Lakewood, CO 80226
Creighton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
online portal
Updated 3BD, 2BA single family home with finished basement and detached garage - Wonderful opportunity to live in one the most charming neighborhoods in Denver. Located on a spacious lot, the home is great for any living situation. Updated flooring in the main living room dining room area. Excellent kitchen with a built in breakfast nook, with access to the basement and driveway. A fantastic sunroom located off the dining room, with access to the back yard. The finished basement includes the laundry room, storage room, and secondary living room with pool table. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a monthly $75 water and trash fee.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Broker: Nicholas Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5765460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8410 W 3rd Pl have any available units?
8410 W 3rd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 8410 W 3rd Pl have?
Some of 8410 W 3rd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8410 W 3rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8410 W 3rd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8410 W 3rd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 8410 W 3rd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 8410 W 3rd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8410 W 3rd Pl offers parking.
Does 8410 W 3rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8410 W 3rd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8410 W 3rd Pl have a pool?
No, 8410 W 3rd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8410 W 3rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 8410 W 3rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8410 W 3rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8410 W 3rd Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 8410 W 3rd Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 8410 W 3rd Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

