Lakewood, CO
8246 W. Dakota Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8246 W. Dakota Place

8246 West Dakota Place · No Longer Available
Location

8246 West Dakota Place, Lakewood, CO 80226
Belmar Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
garage
8246 W Dakota Pl Lakewood, CO 80226.

FEATURES
3 Beds
2.5 Baths
1,403 Sq Ft
Updated kitchen including stainless appliances and Quartz counters
Soft close drawers and cabinets
Gas fireplace with Built-in cabinets
Fans in each room
5 piece master
Sorry no pets approved at this time
2 car garage
Wood floor throughout

Wait until you see the finely updated home! Gorgeous wood floor throughout. Formal living room and Dining room. Separate eating area, perfect for coffee in the mornings. Amazingly updated kitchen including stylish backsplash and stainless appliances. Moving to the family room there is built in shelves, gas fireplace and laundry. One bedroom and a bathroom are off the family room too. Perfect for family or visiting friends!

Nearby schools include Meadowlark Cottage Day Program, Colorado Media School and South Lakewood Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are King Soopers, Colorado Local Farmers' Market - Mile Hi Church and Whole Foods Market. Nearby coffee shops include Village Roaste, Allegro Coffee Company, and Panera Bread. Nearby restaurants include The Egg & I Restaurants, Jimmy John's and Cold Stone Creamery.

LEASE TERMS No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, $149 Admin fee. Tenant pays Gas, Elec, phone, and cable. Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance.

Contact info:
J. Poche'
Northpoint Asset Management
720-556-2636

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8246 W. Dakota Place have any available units?
8246 W. Dakota Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 8246 W. Dakota Place have?
Some of 8246 W. Dakota Place's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8246 W. Dakota Place currently offering any rent specials?
8246 W. Dakota Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8246 W. Dakota Place pet-friendly?
No, 8246 W. Dakota Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 8246 W. Dakota Place offer parking?
Yes, 8246 W. Dakota Place does offer parking.
Does 8246 W. Dakota Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8246 W. Dakota Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8246 W. Dakota Place have a pool?
No, 8246 W. Dakota Place does not have a pool.
Does 8246 W. Dakota Place have accessible units?
No, 8246 W. Dakota Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8246 W. Dakota Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8246 W. Dakota Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8246 W. Dakota Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8246 W. Dakota Place does not have units with air conditioning.
