8246 W. Dakota Place

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar fireplace

8246 W Dakota Pl Lakewood, CO 80226.



3 Beds

2.5 Baths

1,403 Sq Ft

Updated kitchen including stainless appliances and Quartz counters

Soft close drawers and cabinets

Gas fireplace with Built-in cabinets

Fans in each room

5 piece master

Sorry no pets approved at this time

2 car garage

Wood floor throughout



Wait until you see the finely updated home! Gorgeous wood floor throughout. Formal living room and Dining room. Separate eating area, perfect for coffee in the mornings. Amazingly updated kitchen including stylish backsplash and stainless appliances. Moving to the family room there is built in shelves, gas fireplace and laundry. One bedroom and a bathroom are off the family room too. Perfect for family or visiting friends!



Nearby schools include Meadowlark Cottage Day Program, Colorado Media School and South Lakewood Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are King Soopers, Colorado Local Farmers' Market - Mile Hi Church and Whole Foods Market. Nearby coffee shops include Village Roaste, Allegro Coffee Company, and Panera Bread. Nearby restaurants include The Egg & I Restaurants, Jimmy John's and Cold Stone Creamery.



LEASE TERMS No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, $149 Admin fee. Tenant pays Gas, Elec, phone, and cable. Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time. Tenant must hold renters insurance.



Contact info:

J. Poche'

Northpoint Asset Management

720-556-2636