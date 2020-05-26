All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated December 4 2019 at 8:07 AM

815 S Field St

815 South Field Street · No Longer Available
Location

815 South Field Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
Belmar Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
accessible
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
BELMAR RANCH HOME-
3Mo Rental $3,000 Mo./$2,000Deposit
6Mo Rental $3,000 Mo./$3,000Deposit
MONTH TO MONTH after 3 months
3-6 months possible -(12 MONTH LEASE POSSIBLE ALSO)
(HOME IS ON MARKET FOR SALE)
If offer is accepted you will have 30 days FROM NOTICE to move out.
$30 Application fee
INCOME CHECK AND CREDIT SCORE
PETS OK - $200 + a month
SERIOUS INQUIRES
PLEASE MESSAGE FOR QUESTIONS

4 BEDROOM
3 BATHROOM
(Back two bedrooms share a bathroom)
6 car Garage available.
TRASH AND WATER IS INCLUDED- GAS/ELECTRIC, CABLE/INTERNET IS NOT INCLUDED
Fantastic opportunity to get into the sought after Belmar Gardens neighborhood. Bright and open single floor living with 2 master suites. Minutes from Belmar shopping center and restaurants. A quick walk to Addenbrooke and Belmar Park. Easy access to major highways for a quick 15 minute drive downtown or heading up to the mountains for outdoor fun. *Manual wheelchair accessible*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 S Field St have any available units?
815 S Field St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 815 S Field St have?
Some of 815 S Field St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 S Field St currently offering any rent specials?
815 S Field St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 S Field St pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 S Field St is pet friendly.
Does 815 S Field St offer parking?
Yes, 815 S Field St offers parking.
Does 815 S Field St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 S Field St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 S Field St have a pool?
No, 815 S Field St does not have a pool.
Does 815 S Field St have accessible units?
Yes, 815 S Field St has accessible units.
Does 815 S Field St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 S Field St has units with dishwashers.
Does 815 S Field St have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 S Field St does not have units with air conditioning.

