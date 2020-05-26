815 S Field St

Amenities
BELMAR RANCH HOME-
3Mo Rental $3,000 Mo./$2,000Deposit
6Mo Rental $3,000 Mo./$3,000Deposit
MONTH TO MONTH after 3 months
3-6 months possible -(12 MONTH LEASE POSSIBLE ALSO)
(HOME IS ON MARKET FOR SALE)
If offer is accepted you will have 30 days FROM NOTICE to move out.
$30 Application fee
INCOME CHECK AND CREDIT SCORE
PETS OK - $200 + a month
SERIOUS INQUIRES
PLEASE MESSAGE FOR QUESTIONS
4 BEDROOM
3 BATHROOM
(Back two bedrooms share a bathroom)
6 car Garage available.
TRASH AND WATER IS INCLUDED- GAS/ELECTRIC, CABLE/INTERNET IS NOT INCLUDED
Fantastic opportunity to get into the sought after Belmar Gardens neighborhood. Bright and open single floor living with 2 master suites. Minutes from Belmar shopping center and restaurants. A quick walk to Addenbrooke and Belmar Park. Easy access to major highways for a quick 15 minute drive downtown or heading up to the mountains for outdoor fun. *Manual wheelchair accessible*