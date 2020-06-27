800 Miller Court

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

2 bedroom 1 bath apt for rent in Lakewood's Cedar Crest neighborhood. Available February 1st.



$1250.00 per month rent. You only pay electric and gas utilities in addition to rent.. Security deposit equal to 1 month's rent.



Free off street parking spaces included. Lots of natural light, dishwasher, ceiling fans, AC, common outdoor space, laundry on site.



Conveniently located near Oak St light rail station, 6th Ave & I-70. Close to grocery store, banking, bars, restaurant, Library, downtown, mountains, Fed Center, St Josephs, Red Rocks, Colorado Christian, School of Mines, Colorado Mills and Denver West.