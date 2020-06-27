All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 800 Miller Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
800 Miller Court
Last updated January 3 2020 at 9:37 AM

800 Miller Court

800 Miller Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Eiber
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

800 Miller Court, Lakewood, CO 80215
Eiber

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2 bedroom 1 bath apt for rent in Lakewood's Cedar Crest neighborhood. Available February 1st.

$1250.00 per month rent. You only pay electric and gas utilities in addition to rent.. Security deposit equal to 1 month's rent.

Free off street parking spaces included. Lots of natural light, dishwasher, ceiling fans, AC, common outdoor space, laundry on site.

Conveniently located near Oak St light rail station, 6th Ave & I-70. Close to grocery store, banking, bars, restaurant, Library, downtown, mountains, Fed Center, St Josephs, Red Rocks, Colorado Christian, School of Mines, Colorado Mills and Denver West.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Miller Court have any available units?
800 Miller Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 800 Miller Court have?
Some of 800 Miller Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Miller Court currently offering any rent specials?
800 Miller Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Miller Court pet-friendly?
No, 800 Miller Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 800 Miller Court offer parking?
Yes, 800 Miller Court offers parking.
Does 800 Miller Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Miller Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Miller Court have a pool?
No, 800 Miller Court does not have a pool.
Does 800 Miller Court have accessible units?
No, 800 Miller Court does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Miller Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Miller Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Miller Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 800 Miller Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street
Lakewood, CO 80232
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80123
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave
Lakewood, CO 80123
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80228
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St
Lakewood, CO 80214

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College