Lakewood, CO
791 Xenon St
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

791 Xenon St

791 Xenon Street · No Longer Available
Location

791 Xenon Street, Lakewood, CO 80401
Daniels

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Rent to Own - Credit Problems OK
NOW EMPTY - MOVE IN READY

RENT TO OWN (3 Year Option to Buy)
$18,000 Initial Down Payment. This Down Credits the home price 100%. Credit Repair is Available via a 3rd party company.
Term: 3 Years
Monthly: $2,295
Home Price: $459,900

DESCRIPTION:
This wonderful family home is a surprise inside. It has hardwoods throughout on the main. The main floor bath is accented with a Saltillo tiled bath, very nice. Newer Anderson wood framed double paned windows with interior blinds. Two gas fireplaces adorn the living and family room making for wonderful winter ambience.

The landscaping is beautiful, the backyard is huge, with 2 RV parking areas, one off the driveway and the other is accessed by a gate off of 8th Ave. As well there is a huge garden area. A garden/storage shed with electricity, assists with your gardening chores. You will love the south facing sunroom with its wall to wall windows and warm sunlit space. The space is so flexible, let your family needs dictate its use. Access to the backyard patio and RV parking is directly off the sunroom.

This home has been so well cared for. There is ample parking on the oversized 3 car driveway. Great access to downtown Denver, Golden, the mountains, light rail and shopping. Stellar location!

(RLNE5677187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 791 Xenon St have any available units?
791 Xenon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 791 Xenon St have?
Some of 791 Xenon St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 791 Xenon St currently offering any rent specials?
791 Xenon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 791 Xenon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 791 Xenon St is pet friendly.
Does 791 Xenon St offer parking?
Yes, 791 Xenon St offers parking.
Does 791 Xenon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 791 Xenon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 791 Xenon St have a pool?
No, 791 Xenon St does not have a pool.
Does 791 Xenon St have accessible units?
No, 791 Xenon St does not have accessible units.
Does 791 Xenon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 791 Xenon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 791 Xenon St have units with air conditioning?
No, 791 Xenon St does not have units with air conditioning.

