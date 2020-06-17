791 Xenon St

Amenities

Rent to Own - Credit Problems OK

NOW EMPTY - MOVE IN READY



RENT TO OWN (3 Year Option to Buy)

$18,000 Initial Down Payment. This Down Credits the home price 100%. Credit Repair is Available via a 3rd party company.

Term: 3 Years

Monthly: $2,295

Home Price: $459,900



DESCRIPTION:

This wonderful family home is a surprise inside. It has hardwoods throughout on the main. The main floor bath is accented with a Saltillo tiled bath, very nice. Newer Anderson wood framed double paned windows with interior blinds. Two gas fireplaces adorn the living and family room making for wonderful winter ambience.



The landscaping is beautiful, the backyard is huge, with 2 RV parking areas, one off the driveway and the other is accessed by a gate off of 8th Ave. As well there is a huge garden area. A garden/storage shed with electricity, assists with your gardening chores. You will love the south facing sunroom with its wall to wall windows and warm sunlit space. The space is so flexible, let your family needs dictate its use. Access to the backyard patio and RV parking is directly off the sunroom.



This home has been so well cared for. There is ample parking on the oversized 3 car driveway. Great access to downtown Denver, Golden, the mountains, light rail and shopping. Stellar location!



