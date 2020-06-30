773 S. Beech Street

Amenities

Great Family Home in Green Mountain Village Estates - Large 4 bedroom home with two baths and an over sized 2 car garage with work bench. Entry from garage to back yard as well as entry to home. Kitchen has skylight as well as a bar area. Gas stove, breakfast nook. Ceiling fans throughout. Wood burning fireplace in family room. Mature landscaping with multi-level covered deck. Fenced backyard with great storage shed. Close to parks and recreation areas and minutes from mountains. Schools are Foothills Elementary, Dunstan Middle School and Green Mountain High School.



Application $35 for each household member 18 or older.

Deposit $2225 WAC



No pets, please.



