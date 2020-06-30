All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 773 S. Beech Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
773 S. Beech Street
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

773 S. Beech Street

773 South Beech Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Foothills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

773 South Beech Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Foothills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Family Home in Green Mountain Village Estates - Large 4 bedroom home with two baths and an over sized 2 car garage with work bench. Entry from garage to back yard as well as entry to home. Kitchen has skylight as well as a bar area. Gas stove, breakfast nook. Ceiling fans throughout. Wood burning fireplace in family room. Mature landscaping with multi-level covered deck. Fenced backyard with great storage shed. Close to parks and recreation areas and minutes from mountains. Schools are Foothills Elementary, Dunstan Middle School and Green Mountain High School.

Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker

Application $35 for each household member 18 or older.
Deposit $2225 WAC

No pets, please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2436189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 773 S. Beech Street have any available units?
773 S. Beech Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 773 S. Beech Street have?
Some of 773 S. Beech Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 773 S. Beech Street currently offering any rent specials?
773 S. Beech Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 773 S. Beech Street pet-friendly?
No, 773 S. Beech Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 773 S. Beech Street offer parking?
Yes, 773 S. Beech Street offers parking.
Does 773 S. Beech Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 773 S. Beech Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 773 S. Beech Street have a pool?
No, 773 S. Beech Street does not have a pool.
Does 773 S. Beech Street have accessible units?
No, 773 S. Beech Street does not have accessible units.
Does 773 S. Beech Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 773 S. Beech Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 773 S. Beech Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 773 S. Beech Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80235
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St
Lakewood, CO 80228
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St
Lakewood, CO 80215
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St
Lakewood, CO 80215
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court
Lakewood, CO 80228
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St
Lakewood, CO 80214

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College