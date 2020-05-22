All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 771 Kendall Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
771 Kendall Court
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:53 PM

771 Kendall Court

771 Kendall Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Molholm
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

771 Kendall Ct, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing fully furnished executive rental for 6 months to a year. This beautiful home is conveniently located in Lakewood, 5 miles from the center of Downtown Denver. This home backs right up to the Lakewood Country Club Golf Course, providing tranquil views from your back balcony. Gourmet kitchen, main floor master suite, and a huge garden level family room, this house is impeccably kept and maintenance free living. Rent includes house cleaning services twice a month, all lawn maintenance and basic wifi. Call today to see this gorgeous retreat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 771 Kendall Court have any available units?
771 Kendall Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 771 Kendall Court have?
Some of 771 Kendall Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 771 Kendall Court currently offering any rent specials?
771 Kendall Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 771 Kendall Court pet-friendly?
No, 771 Kendall Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 771 Kendall Court offer parking?
Yes, 771 Kendall Court offers parking.
Does 771 Kendall Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 771 Kendall Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 771 Kendall Court have a pool?
No, 771 Kendall Court does not have a pool.
Does 771 Kendall Court have accessible units?
No, 771 Kendall Court does not have accessible units.
Does 771 Kendall Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 771 Kendall Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 771 Kendall Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 771 Kendall Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street
Lakewood, CO 80232
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St
Lakewood, CO 80228
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St
Lakewood, CO 80215
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct
Lakewood, CO 80401
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College