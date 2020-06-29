760 Isabell Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Updated 2 bedroom two bath New carpet Paint. All Appliances including Full Size Washer Dryer. Carport. Two level with deck Close to everything Denver West has to offer. Really Nice. NON-Smoking! Home will be cleaned and ready prior to occupancy The home is available to see through our self showing service Rently or by appointment

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.