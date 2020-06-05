All apartments in Lakewood
7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:40 AM

7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F

7373 West Florida Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7373 West Florida Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80232
Lasley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
pool
Updated condo w/ balcony, fireplace, wood floors and more! Community pool and W/D. Rent includes water, trash, snow removal and pool use. Condo also has window A/C and baseboard heat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F have any available units?
7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F have?
Some of 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F currently offering any rent specials?
7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F pet-friendly?
Yes, 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F is pet friendly.
Does 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F offer parking?
No, 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F does not offer parking.
Does 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F have a pool?
Yes, 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F has a pool.
Does 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F have accessible units?
No, 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F has units with dishwashers.
Does 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F has units with air conditioning.
