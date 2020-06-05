Rent Calculator
Lakewood, CO
7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F
7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F
7373 West Florida Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
7373 West Florida Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80232
Lasley
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
pool
Updated condo w/ balcony, fireplace, wood floors and more! Community pool and W/D. Rent includes water, trash, snow removal and pool use. Condo also has window A/C and baseboard heat!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F have any available units?
7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakewood, CO
.
What amenities does 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F have?
Some of 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F currently offering any rent specials?
7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F pet-friendly?
Yes, 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F is pet friendly.
Does 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F offer parking?
No, 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F does not offer parking.
Does 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F have a pool?
Yes, 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F has a pool.
Does 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F have accessible units?
No, 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F has units with dishwashers.
Does 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7373 W Florida Ave Apt 1F has units with air conditioning.
