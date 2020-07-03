All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

7295 W. 12th Ave. Unit

7295 West 12th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7295 West 12th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b41c88b063 ---- 12th&nbsp;Avenue Cottages is a 14-unit community in a quiet residential neighborhood in Lakewood. Its location 4 blocks from the West Corridor Light Rail allows for easy access to Golden and downtown Denver.&nbsp; These pet-friendly apartments feature beautiful hardwood floors with many upgrades throughout, along with private yards. Shared laundry facilities and free basic wireless internet are available. Individual floor plans vary; photos may not be representative of all units. The 12th Avenue Cottages are located in Lakewood, Colorado just west of Denver, and 4 blocks from Wadsworth Lightrail Station, which offers easy access to downtown Denver and Golden. It&rsquo;s a short drive north to Crown Hill Park, or south to Belmar Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7295 W. 12th Ave. Unit have any available units?
7295 W. 12th Ave. Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 7295 W. 12th Ave. Unit have?
Some of 7295 W. 12th Ave. Unit's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7295 W. 12th Ave. Unit currently offering any rent specials?
7295 W. 12th Ave. Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7295 W. 12th Ave. Unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 7295 W. 12th Ave. Unit is pet friendly.
Does 7295 W. 12th Ave. Unit offer parking?
No, 7295 W. 12th Ave. Unit does not offer parking.
Does 7295 W. 12th Ave. Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7295 W. 12th Ave. Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7295 W. 12th Ave. Unit have a pool?
No, 7295 W. 12th Ave. Unit does not have a pool.
Does 7295 W. 12th Ave. Unit have accessible units?
No, 7295 W. 12th Ave. Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 7295 W. 12th Ave. Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 7295 W. 12th Ave. Unit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7295 W. 12th Ave. Unit have units with air conditioning?
No, 7295 W. 12th Ave. Unit does not have units with air conditioning.

