Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:40 AM

7278 W Virginia Ave

7278 West Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7278 West Virginia Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Built in 2017 and maintained in pristine, mint condition, this beautiful and fantastically spacious condo in the heart of Belmar shopping & dining district has literally everything, right on its door step!

It boasts a modern style, stainless steel appliances and an abundance of natural light throughout the house. Has a direct entry from a self-contained double garage, you will feel spoiled for space. The layout is excellent for entertaining!

Located within a 15 mins drive from both downtown Denver and the foothills, the location is perfect for people who wants to enjoy the balance of city life and recreational outdoor activities. Removed enough to ensure privacy and serenity, if you want to appreciate everything Belmar has to offer, you're also walking distance from high-end retail, super markets, gyms, restaurants, pubs, cinema, bowling, parks and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7278 W Virginia Ave have any available units?
7278 W Virginia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 7278 W Virginia Ave have?
Some of 7278 W Virginia Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7278 W Virginia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7278 W Virginia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7278 W Virginia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7278 W Virginia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7278 W Virginia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7278 W Virginia Ave offers parking.
Does 7278 W Virginia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7278 W Virginia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7278 W Virginia Ave have a pool?
No, 7278 W Virginia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7278 W Virginia Ave have accessible units?
No, 7278 W Virginia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7278 W Virginia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7278 W Virginia Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7278 W Virginia Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7278 W Virginia Ave has units with air conditioning.

