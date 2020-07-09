7278 W Virginia Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Built in 2017 and maintained in pristine, mint condition, this beautiful and fantastically spacious condo in the heart of Belmar shopping & dining district has literally everything, right on its door step!



It boasts a modern style, stainless steel appliances and an abundance of natural light throughout the house. Has a direct entry from a self-contained double garage, you will feel spoiled for space. The layout is excellent for entertaining!



Located within a 15 mins drive from both downtown Denver and the foothills, the location is perfect for people who wants to enjoy the balance of city life and recreational outdoor activities. Removed enough to ensure privacy and serenity, if you want to appreciate everything Belmar has to offer, you're also walking distance from high-end retail, super markets, gyms, restaurants, pubs, cinema, bowling, parks and much more.