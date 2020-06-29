7040 W. 20th Unit 103

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest parking online portal

Fantastic 2BD, 2BA Garden Level Townhouse with Off Street Parking and Private Outdoor Space. - Modern upgrades are found throughout this first floor, garden level townhouse. Conveniently located on 20th street in Lakewood, only blocks from Sloans Lake. Brand new hardwood flooring throughout, and upgraded fixtures and light features. The bright living room offers access to the outdoor patio, a wonderful brick fireplace and an open concept kitchen. Both bedrooms offer large square footage with great walk in closets. Schedule a showing at Keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*No pets allowed.

*There is a $95 monthly HOA fee that includes electric, gas, water, sewer and trash

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Agent/ Photographer: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5361965)