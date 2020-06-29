All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

7040 W. 20th Unit 103

7040 West 20th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7040 West 20th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
online portal
Fantastic 2BD, 2BA Garden Level Townhouse with Off Street Parking and Private Outdoor Space. - Modern upgrades are found throughout this first floor, garden level townhouse. Conveniently located on 20th street in Lakewood, only blocks from Sloans Lake. Brand new hardwood flooring throughout, and upgraded fixtures and light features. The bright living room offers access to the outdoor patio, a wonderful brick fireplace and an open concept kitchen. Both bedrooms offer large square footage with great walk in closets. Schedule a showing at Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*No pets allowed.
*There is a $95 monthly HOA fee that includes electric, gas, water, sewer and trash
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Agent/ Photographer: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5361965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7040 W. 20th Unit 103 have any available units?
7040 W. 20th Unit 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 7040 W. 20th Unit 103 have?
Some of 7040 W. 20th Unit 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7040 W. 20th Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
7040 W. 20th Unit 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7040 W. 20th Unit 103 pet-friendly?
No, 7040 W. 20th Unit 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 7040 W. 20th Unit 103 offer parking?
Yes, 7040 W. 20th Unit 103 offers parking.
Does 7040 W. 20th Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7040 W. 20th Unit 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7040 W. 20th Unit 103 have a pool?
Yes, 7040 W. 20th Unit 103 has a pool.
Does 7040 W. 20th Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 7040 W. 20th Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 7040 W. 20th Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7040 W. 20th Unit 103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7040 W. 20th Unit 103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7040 W. 20th Unit 103 does not have units with air conditioning.

