Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

691 S. Depew St

691 South Depew Street · No Longer Available
Location

691 South Depew Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
South Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing Townhouse with Master Suite in Lakewood! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for a flexible lease.

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

This amazing townhome has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage. Features 2 Gas Fireplaces, one in the living room, and one in the master suite. Master bedroom suite features a 5-piece bath which includes a jetted bathtub, stand-up shower, and double sink vanity.

Adjacent to Ray Ross Park and close to several amenities including shopping and restaurants.

Only a few minutes from Belmar in Lakewood!

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $65/month

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5022132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 691 S. Depew St have any available units?
691 S. Depew St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 691 S. Depew St have?
Some of 691 S. Depew St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 691 S. Depew St currently offering any rent specials?
691 S. Depew St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 691 S. Depew St pet-friendly?
Yes, 691 S. Depew St is pet friendly.
Does 691 S. Depew St offer parking?
Yes, 691 S. Depew St offers parking.
Does 691 S. Depew St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 691 S. Depew St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 691 S. Depew St have a pool?
No, 691 S. Depew St does not have a pool.
Does 691 S. Depew St have accessible units?
No, 691 S. Depew St does not have accessible units.
Does 691 S. Depew St have units with dishwashers?
No, 691 S. Depew St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 691 S. Depew St have units with air conditioning?
No, 691 S. Depew St does not have units with air conditioning.
