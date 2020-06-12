691 S. Depew St

Amenities

Amazing Townhouse with Master Suite in Lakewood! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



Available for a flexible lease.



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



This amazing townhome has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage. Features 2 Gas Fireplaces, one in the living room, and one in the master suite. Master bedroom suite features a 5-piece bath which includes a jetted bathtub, stand-up shower, and double sink vanity.



Adjacent to Ray Ross Park and close to several amenities including shopping and restaurants.



Only a few minutes from Belmar in Lakewood!



Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $65/month



Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.



Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.



